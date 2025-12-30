LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Horror: 'Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation'- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

UP horror: Father Om Prakash Singh Rathore dies of starvation; mentally challenged daughter Rashmi found skeletal, naked after 5 years of captivity by greedy servants in Mahoba. Family demands strict punishment.

Father dies of starvation; mentally challenged daughter Rashmi found skeletal. (Photo: X/@sapnamadan)
Father dies of starvation; mentally challenged daughter Rashmi found skeletal. (Photo: X/@sapnamadan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 30, 2025 15:42:38 IST

UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

A horrifying case of neglect and cruelty has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were allegedly held captive and starved by their domestic caretakers for five years, resulting in the man’s death and leaving the young woman in a skeletal state.

Om Prakash Singh Rathore, 70, a retired senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi, who has mental challenges, moved into a separate house after the death of Om Prakash’s wife in 2016. 

According to family members, the father-daughter duo hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi to care for them. 

However, the couple allegedly exploited their trust, gradually taking over the house and confining Om Prakash and Rashmi to the lower floors while living comfortably upstairs.

Neglect and Starvation for Years

Amar Singh Rathore, Om Prakash’s brother, revealed that the couple deprived the father and daughter of basic necessities. “Whenever relatives came to visit, the servants would make excuses and send them away, saying that Om Prakash didn’t want to meet anyone,” Amar said. 

The victims were reportedly fed minimally, often only two chapatis a day, according to family accounts.

The neglect reached a tragic climax when news of Om Prakash’s death reached the family on Monday. Relatives rushed to the house and were met with a scene of unimaginable horror. 

Om Prakash’s body was severely emaciated, while Rashmi was found naked in a dark room, her body reduced to a skeleton-like frame due to extreme starvation. “She looked like an 80-year-old due to hunger. There was no flesh left on her body; only a skeletal frame remained, barely clinging to life,” said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Police and Medical Response

Doctors at the district hospital declared Om Prakash dead on arrival. The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Rashmi is now under the care of her family, who are demanding the strictest possible punishment for the culprits.

Community Shock and Family Outrage

Neighbors expressed shock at the tragic fate of Om Prakash, a man who once lived a dignified life, always neatly dressed in a suit and tie. Family members allege that the cruelty was driven by the couple’s greed for property and bank savings, making the case a chilling example of domestic exploitation and abuse.

“This was pure greed and heartless neglect. How anyone can do this to a father and his mentally challenged daughter is beyond comprehension,” said Amar Singh. Authorities are investigating the case, and the family hopes for swift justice.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 3:23 PM IST
UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

