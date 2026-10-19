LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

Police have registered an FIR at Hasanpur Police Station and initiated legal proceedings. Authorities said the matter is under investigation and the law-and-order situation remains normal.

A video allegedly showing a man engaging in an inappropriate act with a dog surfaced on social media. (Source:Screengrab)
A video allegedly showing a man engaging in an inappropriate act with a dog surfaced on social media. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 12:29 IST

A disturbing video allegedly showing a man engaging in a sexual act with a dog has surfaced on social media from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, prompting police to initiate legal action. According to reports, a local resident recorded the alleged incident and shared the footage online. Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Hasanpur Police Station under relevant sections and that legal proceedings are underway.

Viral Video Brings Alleged Animal Abuse to Light

The video reportedly shows a man behaving inappropriately with a dog in a public setting. Another dog is also visible in the footage. The video was allegedly recorded by a local resident who witnessed the incident from a nearby house. The footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the alleged incident to public attention. The claims surrounding the video are being investigated, and the circumstances of the incident have yet to be fully established.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Register FIR, Legal Action Underway

Following the circulation of the video, police took cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR at Hasanpur Police Station under relevant legal provisions. According to the police, statutory proceedings are underway. Officials have also stated that the law-and-order situation in the area remains normal. Further details about the identity of the person seen in the video and the progress of the investigation have not been confirmed in the available information.

Animal Welfare Concerns Highlighted

The incident has drawn attention to the importance of protecting animals from abuse and reporting suspected cruelty to the authorities. Members of the public who witness suspected animal abuse can inform local police or the relevant animal welfare authorities rather than confronting suspects in potentially dangerous situations. Authorities will determine the facts of the case as the investigation progresses. The allegations should be treated as unverified until established through the appropriate legal process.
Also Read: Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces
Tags: alleged animal abuseAmroha viral videoanimal cruelty caseanimal welfareFIR registeredHasanpur Police Stationinappropriate act with dogpolice investigationUP crime newsUP viral videoUttar pradesh newsviral video on social media

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

Watch: UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Are The 3 Accused? Where Were The Attackers Hiding? Three Held, Probe Takes New Turn

4 Youths Filming Reel Beside Their Parked Scorpio In Kashi Run Over By Truck; 2 Fall From Overbridge, All Die

First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Gulbadin Naib to Lead Afghanistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026; Check Full Squad, Schedule and Group D Opponents

Asian Para Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mona Agarwal And Avani Lekhara After Indian Duo Secure Podium Finish

Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Punjab’s ‘Chitte Chhole’ And ‘Rajmah’ Go Global, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches SOHNA Products at SIAL Paris 2026

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces
UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces
UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces
UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces
UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

QUICK LINKS