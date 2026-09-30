UP Man Found Dead On Scooter; Family Suspects Murder, Here’s What Police Says

A 28-year-old man was found dead while seated on a scooter in the Chhawani Maidan area of Uttar Pradesh. Passersby spotted the man and alerted the police, following which officers reached the spot, recovered the body and began an investigation. The deceased’s family has raised suspicion of murder and described the circumstances surrounding his death as suspicious.

Body found on scooter

According to the information available, the man was found seated on a scooter when passersby noticed him and informed the police. A police team reached the location and took the body into custody. Officers inspected the spot and began collecting evidence as part of the investigation. The circumstances in which the man died are being examined.

Family suspects murder

The deceased’s family has questioned the circumstances of his death and alleged that he may have been murdered. They have expressed suspicion over the possibility of foul play. Police, however, have not confirmed the murder allegation and are investigating all available evidence.

Police suspect overdose

According to police, the deceased was a habitual alcoholic. Officers also reportedly recovered several substances from his possession. Based on the preliminary findings, police suspect that the man may have died due to an overdose. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially established and will depend on the post-mortem examination.

Autopsy underway

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death. Police said the investigation will proceed on the basis of the post-mortem findings and other evidence collected from the spot. At present, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case. Police are continuing their inquiry, while the family’s allegation of murder remains under investigation.

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