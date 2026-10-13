UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

A man arrested for the murder of Pushpendra, 42, in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has allegedly told police that he killed his friend over objectionable comments about his wife. Police identified the accused as Manoj Kashyap, a resident of Idrishpur village, and said he was injured in a police encounter on Monday evening. Investigators also suspect Kashyap was involved in another murder in Sonipat, Haryana, two years ago, allegedly over a similar dispute.

How the Uttar Pradesh murder came to light

Reports say that Pushpendra, the son of retired principal Girdhari Singh, left his home in Idrishpur, under the Doghat police station area, on his motorcycle around 9 pm on Saturday. He did not return, prompting his family to search for him.

Around 6:30 am on Sunday, farmer Rajiv Panwar found Pushpendra’s body in a field while heading to work and informed the police. Doghat station in-charge Kewal Singh reached the spot with his team, followed by Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh, Additional SP Praveen Kumar Chauhan and Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain. The body was sent for a post-mortem, while a forensic team collected evidence.

Post-mortem points to neck fracture in Uttar Pradesh case

Pushpendra’s younger brother, Kuldeep Panwar, had raised suspicions of murder while filing the police complaint. The post-mortem report later indicated that a fracture in Pushpendra’s neck bone was the cause of death.

Reportedly, according to station in-charge Kewal Singh, CCTV footage and the police investigation led investigators to Manoj Kashyap. During interrogation, Kashyap allegedly said Pushpendra had made objectionable comments about his wife. Police said the accused had also allegedly killed another young man in Sonipat, Haryana, two years earlier over similar remarks.

Accused injured in Uttar Pradesh police encounter

On Monday evening, police received information that Kashyap was moving through fields near the canal between Idrishpur and Nangal. When officers approached, he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire. Police returned fire, injuring him in the leg.

A pistol, Pushpendra’s mobile phone and a photograph were recovered from Kashyap, police said. He was arrested after the encounter and is being investigated in connection with the murder. The alleged motive in both cases is based on the police account of the investigation.

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