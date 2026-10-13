LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

Manoj Kashyap was arrested for allegedly killing Pushpendra in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, over comments about his wife. Police say he was injured in an encounter and suspect his involvement in a similar murder in Sonipat two years ago.

Baghpat Man Held For Killing Friend Over Wife's Remarks Case (Image: X)
Baghpat Man Held For Killing Friend Over Wife's Remarks Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:08 IST

A man arrested for the murder of Pushpendra, 42, in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has allegedly told police that he killed his friend over objectionable comments about his wife. Police identified the accused as Manoj Kashyap, a resident of Idrishpur village, and said he was injured in a police encounter on Monday evening. Investigators also suspect Kashyap was involved in another murder in Sonipat, Haryana, two years ago, allegedly over a similar dispute.

How the Uttar Pradesh murder came to light

Reports say that Pushpendra, the son of retired principal Girdhari Singh, left his home in Idrishpur, under the Doghat police station area, on his motorcycle around 9 pm on Saturday. He did not return, prompting his family to search for him.

You Might Be Interested In

Around 6:30 am on Sunday, farmer Rajiv Panwar found Pushpendra’s body in a field while heading to work and informed the police. Doghat station in-charge Kewal Singh reached the spot with his team, followed by Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh, Additional SP Praveen Kumar Chauhan and Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain. The body was sent for a post-mortem, while a forensic team collected evidence.

Post-mortem points to neck fracture in Uttar Pradesh case

Pushpendra’s younger brother, Kuldeep Panwar, had raised suspicions of murder while filing the police complaint. The post-mortem report later indicated that a fracture in Pushpendra’s neck bone was the cause of death.

Reportedly, according to station in-charge Kewal Singh, CCTV footage and the police investigation led investigators to Manoj Kashyap. During interrogation, Kashyap allegedly said Pushpendra had made objectionable comments about his wife. Police said the accused had also allegedly killed another young man in Sonipat, Haryana, two years earlier over similar remarks.

Accused injured in Uttar Pradesh police encounter

On Monday evening, police received information that Kashyap was moving through fields near the canal between Idrishpur and Nangal. When officers approached, he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire. Police returned fire, injuring him in the leg.

A pistol, Pushpendra’s mobile phone and a photograph were recovered from Kashyap, police said. He was arrested after the encounter and is being investigated in connection with the murder. The alleged motive in both cases is based on the police account of the investigation.

Also Read: Rs 500 Crore Loss, Rs 350 Crore Excise Hit: Why Old Monk Maker Is Fighting FSSAI’s Ban In Bombay High Court    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know
Tags: crime newslatest newsLocal Newsup newsviral news

RELATED News

Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?

Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Teacher Accused Of Beating Girl Student At Lohawat Government School

Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?

26-Year-Old Man Fakes Own Kidnapping In Bihar, Demands Rs 1 Lakh Ransom From Family; Police Expose Plot

LATEST NEWS

Trying to conceive? Here is how an ovulation calculator can help

Unitile Recognised Among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for the Second Consecutive Year

Saif Ali Khan’s First Instagram Post Takes Us Into His Library; Here Are 5 Of His Favourite Reads

UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Al Nassr Star Scores 981st Goal Leaves Messi Behind in Race to 1000 Goals

Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn at 37: ‘The Vision Is Clear’ — Inside His Big Plans for Indian Sport and Global Brands

Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

Cancer Warriors Get-Together in Surat Focuses on Courage, Awareness and Future Care

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know
UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know
UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know
UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know
UP Man Kills Friend Who Made Objectionable Comments About His Wife, Cops Find He Had Killed Another Friend Over Same Issue; All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS