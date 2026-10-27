UP MLC Election Result LIVE: Counting Underway as BJP And Samajwadi Party Confident of Big Gains

The counting for the eleven seats of Uttar Legislative Council has begun on Tuesday morning at 8 am. The 11 seats include five graduate and six teachers constituencies. The counting centres have been set up in seven cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. A total of 152 candidates are in the fray. The polls are being considered as a semi-final before the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Massive security arrangements have been placed around the counting centres to ensure smooth counting. Both the main Opposition Samajwadi Party and ruling BJP are claiming massive gains.

According to directions from Election Commission of India, the counting are being carried out under the supervision of observers and returning officers. To ensure transparency, CCTV cameras have been installed and videography is being done. The results of the counting are expected by evening. According to reports, the term of the current members are expiring on December 6.