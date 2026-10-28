UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

The results of the Uttar Pradesh MLC Election 2026 have started coming in, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) securing victories across graduate and teacher constituencies. According to the latest election update, candidates have been declared winners in nine constituencies. The BJP has won six seats, while the Samajwadi Party has secured three.

However, the counting process is still underway in the Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies. The latest update from the election authorities, available at 8 pm, confirmed that counting had moved to the next round in both seats.

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Gets 3

The results announced so far cover three graduate constituencies and six teacher constituencies. In the graduate category, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal and Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Guru Ji, won the Meerut and Agra seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party’s Dr Man Singh Yadav secured victory in the Allahabad-Jhansi graduate constituency.

The teacher constituencies also witnessed a contest between the BJP and the SP. The BJP won four teacher seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured two.

Here is the complete list of declared winners:

Meerut Graduate Constituency: Dinesh Kumar Goyal (BJP) won with 24,929 votes.

Agra Graduate Constituency: Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Guru Ji (BJP), won with 42,743 votes.

Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Constituency: Dr Man Singh Yadav (SP) won with 60,358 votes.

Lucknow Teacher Constituency: Umesh Dwivedi (BJP) won with 13,179 votes.

Varanasi Teacher Constituency: Lal Bihari Yadav (SP) won with 11,612 votes.

Agra Teacher Constituency: Dr Akash Agrawal (SP) won with 14,046 votes.

Meerut Teacher Constituency: Shrichand Sharma (BJP) won with 18,099 votes.

Bareilly-Moradabad Teacher Constituency: Dr Hari Singh Dhillon (BJP) won with 21,672 votes.

Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teacher Constituency: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi (BJP) won with 16,790 votes.

Lucknow, Varanasi Graduate Seats Still Await Final Results

The counting of votes in the Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies remains incomplete. As per the 8 pm update, the eighth round of counting in the Lucknow graduate constituency had concluded. Officials had started the next round.

In the Varanasi graduate constituency, the fifth round of counting had ended, and the next round was underway. The final results of these two constituencies are expected to provide a clearer picture of the overall electoral outcome.

UP MLC Elections 2026: Counting Continues in Graduate Constituencies

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections were held for five graduate and six teacher constituencies. The results announced so far show the BJP ahead with six victories, while the Samajwadi Party has won three seats.

The counting process in Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies is expected to determine the final outcome in the remaining two seats. The election results are being closely watched as both parties seek to strengthen their presence in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.