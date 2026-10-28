LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

UP MLC Election Results 2026: The BJP has won six seats and the Samajwadi Party three in Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council elections. Counting continues in the Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies.

UP MLC Election Results 2026 (Image: Canva, representative photo)
UP MLC Election Results 2026 (Image: Canva, representative photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 22:17 IST

The results of the Uttar Pradesh MLC Election 2026 have started coming in, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) securing victories across graduate and teacher constituencies. According to the latest election update, candidates have been declared winners in nine constituencies. The BJP has won six seats, while the Samajwadi Party has secured three.

However, the counting process is still underway in the Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies. The latest update from the election authorities, available at 8 pm, confirmed that counting had moved to the next round in both seats.

You Might Be Interested In

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Gets 3

The results announced so far cover three graduate constituencies and six teacher constituencies. In the graduate category, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal and Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Guru Ji, won the Meerut and Agra seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party’s Dr Man Singh Yadav secured victory in the Allahabad-Jhansi graduate constituency.

The teacher constituencies also witnessed a contest between the BJP and the SP. The BJP won four teacher seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured two.

Here is the complete list of declared winners:

  • Meerut Graduate Constituency: Dinesh Kumar Goyal (BJP) won with 24,929 votes.
  • Agra Graduate Constituency: Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Guru Ji (BJP), won with 42,743 votes.
  • Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Constituency: Dr Man Singh Yadav (SP) won with 60,358 votes.
  • Lucknow Teacher Constituency: Umesh Dwivedi (BJP) won with 13,179 votes.
  • Varanasi Teacher Constituency: Lal Bihari Yadav (SP) won with 11,612 votes.
  • Agra Teacher Constituency: Dr Akash Agrawal (SP) won with 14,046 votes.
  • Meerut Teacher Constituency: Shrichand Sharma (BJP) won with 18,099 votes.
  • Bareilly-Moradabad Teacher Constituency: Dr Hari Singh Dhillon (BJP) won with 21,672 votes.
  • Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teacher Constituency: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi (BJP) won with 16,790 votes.

Lucknow, Varanasi Graduate Seats Still Await Final Results

The counting of votes in the Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies remains incomplete. As per the 8 pm update, the eighth round of counting in the Lucknow graduate constituency had concluded. Officials had started the next round.

In the Varanasi graduate constituency, the fifth round of counting had ended, and the next round was underway. The final results of these two constituencies are expected to provide a clearer picture of the overall electoral outcome.

UP MLC Elections 2026: Counting Continues in Graduate Constituencies

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections were held for five graduate and six teacher constituencies. The results announced so far show the BJP ahead with six victories, while the Samajwadi Party has won three seats.

The counting process in Lucknow and Varanasi graduate constituencies is expected to determine the final outcome in the remaining two seats. The election results are being closely watched as both parties seek to strengthen their presence in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus
Tags: bjpelection newsLucknow newsMLC Election ResultsSamajwadi PartyUP MLC ElectionUP MLC Results 2026UP politicsUttar pradesh newsVaranasi news

RELATED News

60-Year-Old Mother-in-Law Pinned to Ground by Daughter-in-Law as Electricity Bill Dispute Turns Ugly in Karnal, Police Register Case

“Mumma, Papa…” 6-Year-Old Girl Breaks Down After Seeing Parents’ Bodies in Guwahati Hotel Shooting That Killed 5

Mumbai Sextortion Case: Businessman Filmed Without Clothes, Then Asked to Pay Rs 6 Lakh to Keep Video Secret; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Women

Caught on Cam: People Rush To Collect Petrol in Plastic Bags, Bottles and Even Medicine Containers After Tanker Overturns on Mathura-Bareilly Highway

Big Action Against Gulmohar Greens in Ghaziabad: High Court Orders 2 Towers Demolished, Promoter Faces FIR

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2027 Auction, Mumbai Indians Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, Delhi Capitals Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

IEM-UEM Group Signs MoU with Invariz Private Limited to Accelerate AI-Led Education, Research and Industry Innovation

Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

Power Creator Awards 2026: Sagar Kumar Mishra of EV Ki Report Wins Best Auto Content Creator (Popular Choice)

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

India Blockchain Week 2026 Set to Bring Global Web3 Leaders to Mumbai, Spotlighting Institutional Blockchain Adoption

Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

How India Shops for Beauty & Wellness

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus
UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus
UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus
UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus
UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Wins 6 Seats, SP Bags 3; Why Lucknow and Varanasi Are Still in Focus

QUICK LINKS