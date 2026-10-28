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Home > Regionals News > UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur

UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur

BJP has won four seats and Samajwadi Party one in the 2026 UP MLC elections, with six seats under counting as SP leads in key constituencies amid controversy.

UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur (Image: AI-generated)
UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 15:28 IST

The BJP has won four Legislative Council seats and the Samajwadi Party one, with six more still being counted. The trends show the opposition doing better than it did in 2020.

A Count That Refuses To Hurry

The counting began at 8 am on Tuesday in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. By Wednesday afternoon it was still going on. The wait is long because the election is held under the single transferable vote system, which means ballot papers must first be sorted and bundled, and votes are then counted round by round.

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The election was held on Friday for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, a few months before the Assembly polls due in the state next year. That timing has given the result a bigger meaning.

The Scoreboard So Far

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged four seats, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won one. Six seats are yet to be decided.

The BJP’s Dinesh Kumar Goyal, Shrichand Sharma, Hari Singh Dhillon and Umesh Dwivedi retained the Meerut Graduates seat, the Meerut Teachers seat, the Bareilly Moradabad Division Teachers seat and the Lucknow Division Teachers seat. The SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Division Teachers seat for a second consecutive term.

Where The Leads Are

Among the seats still being counted, the BJP is leading in the Gorakhpur Teachers and Agra Graduates seats. The SP is ahead in the Varanasi Graduates, Agra Teachers, Lucknow Graduates and Jhansi Graduates seats.

In Agra, the SP’s Aakash Agarwal held his lead over the BJP candidate after the second round of counting, which ended at about 3 am on Wednesday.

If these trends hold, it will be a big gain for the SP. In 2020, the party won three of these 11 seats, while the BJP won six and independents won two.

Trouble In Agra And Gorakhpur

The counting has not been smooth. A clash between the BJP and the SP in Agra disturbed the process. In Gorakhpur, the SP candidate for the Gorakhpur Faizabad Teachers Division seat, Sanjayayan Tripathi, boycotted the counting and alleged irregularities.

According to Tripathi, everything was fine until the third round. He claimed that Independent candidate Rajeev Yadav was ahead by about 450 votes when the votes suddenly began going one sidedly to the BJP candidate. “It felt like everything was pre decided,” he said, and that was why they boycotted the count. These are his allegations, and no official response to them has been shared in the report.

Why These Seats Matter

The BJP hopes to return to power in the state for a third time. The party still carries the memory of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in which the Congress SP alliance won 43 of the state’s 80 seats and polled 43.52 percent of the votes. The BJP’s tally fell from 62 in 2019 to 33, and its overall strength dropped below the majority mark in Parliament for the first time since 2014.

A Different Kind Of Election

Legislative Council polls work differently from regular elections. Not every adult can vote. They are not fought on party symbols, though parties back candidates, and voters rank candidates in order of preference. Only people above 30 can contest, against 25 for the Lok Sabha and Assembly.

Members serve six year terms, and one third retire every two years. Graduates and teachers with at least three years of experience elect one twelfth of the members each, while local bodies choose one third. The governor nominates the rest from fields such as literature, science and social service. Only six states have such councils.

What Happens Next

Six seats are still to be settled, and every round could change the picture, especially in close contests like Agra. Attention will also be on Gorakhpur, where the boycott leaves questions that the authorities may have to answer. If the SP’s leads hold, the party will go into the Assembly run up with a boost. If the BJP recovers ground, it will argue that the trends are in its favour. The final tally is likely to be read by both sides as an early signal for next year’s contest.

Also Read: Watch Video: ‘Kahan Hai Re Gunjan, Le Ja Mithaiyan!’ Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Bahubali Anant Singh After MLC Election Win, What Did He Say?

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UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur

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UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur

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UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur
UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur
UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur
UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur
UP MLC Election Results 2026 Live: SP Makes Gains In Jhansi, Lucknow And Varanasi As BJP Leads Gorakhpur

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