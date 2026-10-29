UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 6 Of 11 Seats, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP Secures 4, Expands 2020 Tally

The Samajwadi Party has dented the ruling BJP in the Legislative Council polls, with the seats splitting almost evenly, barely five months before the Assembly elections. One seat, Varanasi Graduates, is still undecided.

A Night Of Counting, And A Split Verdict

When the counting of votes finally gave its answers on Wednesday night, the scoreboard looked closer than many had expected. Of the 11 graduates’ and teachers’ seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Legislative Council, results were out for 10 as of 11.30 pm. The BJP had won six and the Samajwadi Party four.

The vote count had been slow and stormy, and it was only the end of a long wait that began a few days earlier. The result matters beyond the seats themselves, because the Assembly elections are only about five months away.

Where The BJP Won

The BJP held on to six seats. In the graduates’ constituencies, Dinesh Kumar Goyal won Meerut, and Manvendra Pratap Singh, known as ‘Guru Ji’, won Agra. In the teachers’ constituencies, Umesh Dwivedi won Lucknow, Shrichand Sharma took Meerut, Hari Singh Dhillon won Bareilly Moradabad, and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi won Gorakhpur Faizabad.

Where The SP Struck Back

The SP took the Lucknow Graduates seat, where Kanti Singh Patel defeated the BJP’s Awanish Kumar Singh, who had held it. It also won the Agra Teachers seat through Akash Agrawal. In the Allahabad Jhansi Graduates seat, Man Singh Yadav won, and in Varanasi Teachers, Lal Bihari Yadav won with 11,612 votes.

Two of these wins were repeats. Man Singh Yadav and Lal Bihari Yadav each won for the second time in a row. Akash Agrawal had won the Agra seat as an Independent last time and has now won it on an SP ticket. The Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, the teachers’ body, failed to open its account.

The Seat Still Hanging

In Varanasi Graduates, the SP’s Ashutosh Sinha was leading when the report was filed. Counting there was stopped for a while after an uproar. If he wins, the SP’s tally would rise to five.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Night Shift

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is reported to have kept watch over the counting through the night. He shared a video showing an SP candidate being assaulted in Agra and complained about it to the Election Commission.

After the results, he said on X that the MLC elections had sent the BJP packing. He also accused the BJP of malpractice and administrative manipulation in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, which are the regions represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. These are allegations, and no response from the BJP is given in the report.

How It Compares With 2020

In the last elections for these 11 seats, in 2020, the BJP won six, the SP three, and Independents two. The BJP’s count is unchanged, while the SP has gained one seat and could gain two if Varanasi goes its way. The Independents, who held two seats then, have none in the results so far.

What Comes Next

The final result in Varanasi Graduates will complete the tally and settle whether the SP can claim a five seat haul. The Election Commission’s response to Akhilesh Yadav’s complaints about Agra, Gorakhpur and Varanasi will also be watched. For both sides, these results are an early test ahead of the Assembly polls. The SP will point to its gains in the BJP’s home turf, while the BJP will point to winning more seats than anyone else and holding six. How each party reads the numbers will shape the next few months of campaigning.