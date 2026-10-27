UP MLC Results 2026: BJP Sweeps Both Meerut Seats, But SP’s Varanasi Victory Changes the Story as Counting Continues

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) election results are delivering a mixed picture for the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP). While the BJP has secured victories in both the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in Meerut, the SP has won the Varanasi Teachers’ seat. Counting for the remaining seats is underway, with several contests drawing attention ahead of the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The results are being closely watched as a political test for the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh. The elections cover 11 seats across seven districts, including five Graduates’ constituencies and six Teachers’ constituencies.

BJP Wins Both Meerut MLC Seats, Defeats SP Candidates

The BJP has registered a double victory in Meerut by defeating the SP in both constituencies. Dinesh Goyal won the Meerut Graduates’ seat, defeating SP candidate Pramod Bhati by 12,855 votes. On the Teachers’ seat, BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma defeated SP candidate Nitin Kumar Tomar by a margin of 13,241 votes.

The victories give the BJP a strong result in Meerut, where both parties were competing for influence among teachers and registered graduates.

SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav Wins Varanasi Teachers’ Seat

The Samajwadi Party has secured a significant victory in Varanasi, where Lal Bihari Yadav defeated BJP candidate Pramod Kumar Mishra in the Teachers’ constituency. Yadav received 10,958 votes, while Mishra secured 6,060 votes. The result marks a setback for the BJP in a constituency where the party had been seeking to retain its position.

The official announcement of the result was still awaited in the latest update on Tuesday night.

The Varanasi contest also attracted attention beyond the counting centre, with SP supporters reportedly arriving in a vintage car as the party candidate moved ahead.

BJP’s Hari Singh Dhillon Leads by Over 15,000 Votes

The BJP is also maintaining a commanding lead in the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ constituency. During the fourth round of counting, BJP candidate Dr Hari Singh Dhillon secured 19,538 votes, while SP candidate Danish Akhtar received 3,753 votes.

Dhillon was leading by 15,785 votes, putting him in a strong position in the contest. The latest figures indicate a sizeable gap between the two candidates, although the final outcome depends on the completion of counting and the official result.

Close Contest in Gorakhpur, SP Leads in Agra

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency is witnessing a close contest. BJP candidate Dhruv Tripathi was leading by just 110 votes, facing competition from independent candidate Rajiv Yadav and SP candidate Dr Sanjayan Tripathi. The narrow margin makes this one of the contests to watch as counting progresses.

In Agra, SP candidate Akash Agrawal was leading by around 3,000 votes. On October 23, polling day, Agrawal had accused the BJP of booth capturing and bogus voting. He had also threatened to adopt Islam. These claims and remarks added to the political tension surrounding the contest.

Why the UP MLC Elections Matter

The counting covers 11 Legislative Council seats across Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Bareilly-Moradabad and the Allahabad-Jhansi region. Of the 11 seats, five belong to Graduates’ constituencies and six to Teachers’ constituencies. The BJP held six of the seats going into the election, while three outgoing members belonged to the SP.

Unlike direct elections, these MLC polls have a limited electorate. In Graduates’ constituencies, eligible registered voters must hold a recognised university degree or an equivalent qualification. In Teachers’ constituencies, voters must meet the prescribed teaching experience and registration requirements.

The results will offer both major parties an indication of their support among these specific voter groups. However, the outcome of these elections alone cannot determine the result of the next Assembly polls.