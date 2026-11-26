A suspended Uttar Pradesh Police constable has made it clear that losing his job will not make him give up his political association with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Shyam Sunder Chauhan, who is facing departmental action for allegedly participating in SP programmes while in service, has reiterated his stand in a written reply to the officer conducting the inquiry. He has reportedly started preparing to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Dhanghata constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar district on an SP ticket.

Reportedly, Chauhan has told the inquiry officer that neither his suspension nor a possible dismissal from the police force would change his political commitment. The police headquarters has sought his explanation before taking a final decision on his service, but no dismissal order has been issued so far.

Uttar Pradesh constable suspended over alleged SP political activities

As per reports, Chauhan was posted with Dial 112 when allegations surfaced that he was actively participating in Samajwadi Party events despite being a serving police constable. Videos purportedly showing him addressing gatherings from the SP platform also circulated on social media. He was accused of sharing political posts online, attending party programmes regularly and sharing the stage with SP leaders.

The department suspended him around three months ago after the allegations came to its notice. Following the suspension, he was directed to report to the police lines and submit an explanation for his absence from duty. However, he allegedly failed to complete the required formalities. His prolonged absence subsequently became another ground for departmental action in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh police headquarters seeks explanation before dismissal

The matter later reached the police headquarters, where proceedings for Chauhan’s possible dismissal were initiated. Before taking a final decision, the headquarters issued him a notice seeking his response.

Reports say that in his written reply, Chauhan reportedly maintained that he would continue his association with the Samajwadi Party even if he lost his police job. The inquiry officer will now examine his explanation and submit a report, which will help determine the next course of action. His dismissal remains undecided.

Uttar Pradesh suspended constable reportedly prepares for 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Chauhan’s reported political plans have added another dimension to the departmental proceedings. He is said to be preparing to contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Dhanghata in Sant Kabir Nagar district as an SP candidate.

According to reports, Chauhan originally belongs to Naina Jhala village under Mahuli police station limits in Sant Kabir Nagar. In 2023, he was transferred from Kushinagar to Gorakhpur, where he was posted with Dial 112. He allegedly remained away from duty for an extended period while continuing his political activities.

His electoral ambitions and continued participation in SP programmes have drawn attention as the police inquiry into his conduct moves forward.

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