UP Police Inspector Transferred After Touching Elderly Muslim Man’s Feet During Chehlum Procession; Row Intensifies

A controversy has broken out in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal following the viral video clip of a city police inspector prostrating before the feet of an old Muslim man while accompanying a Chehlum procession. Apart from this, the video clip seems to portray the officer holding the hands of the Muslim man and even sitting next to him.

The authenticity of the video, which has gone viral over social media, has not been officially confirmed. But the video has generated heated debates on the ground as well as over social media. Besides, the video is stirring some administrative quarters as well.

VHP, Bajrang Dal Protest Against Police Inspector

Meanwhile, this issue gained further momentum following a protest by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Sambhal. As per reports, the protest started on Tuesday when the activists set up a burning effigy of MP Pappu Yadav at Shankar College intersection. In the protest, the organisations accused the City Police Inspector Sudhir Panwar of treating them in a rude manner. Besides, one of their member was alleged to have been arrested and forcibly put inside the police van.

The protesters who were angry about the event went on to organise a sit-in at the police station. They chanted the Hanuman Chalisa and called for action against the inspector.

Alleged Viral Video Fuels Fresh Debate

Wednesday brought another controversy when the viral video of Inspector Sudhir Panwar was posted widely across social media websites. According to reports, the video shows how the officer touched the feet of an old man who happened to be a Muslim, along with shaking hands with him and sitting down beside him in a Chehlum procession. The video caused a wide debate among social media users. It should be noted that the authenticity of the viral video has yet to be proven.

यूपी : संभल में चेहल्लुम जुलूस के दौरान इंस्पेक्टर सुधीर पंवार ने एक मुस्लिम व्यक्ति के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लिया। बजरंगदल ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई। इंस्पेक्टर को हटाया गया, दूसरे थाने में भेजा गया। pic.twitter.com/FDudV57RbZ — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 6, 2026

Inspector Sudhir Panwar Transferred

As the controversy grew, the Sambhal police administration made an administrative change. Superintendent of Police transferred City Inspector Sudhir Panwar to the Asmoli Police Station. Mohit Chaudhary has been appointed as the new City Inspector of Sambhal. The Superintendent of Police said the transfer was carried out “to further strengthen law and order and as part of administrative needs.”

Police Monitoring the Situation

The police administration is closely monitoring the situation as discussions continue across the district and on social media. Officials have not linked the transfer directly to the viral video. They have also maintained that the authenticity of the video has not been officially confirmed. The controversy, however, continues to attract attention, with political and social groups keeping a close watch on further developments.