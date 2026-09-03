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Home > Regionals News > UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

Mathura police inspector Pankaj Yadav was found dead in uniform near Gokul Barrage, with a bullet wound to his head and his service revolver recovered nearby.

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 19:04 IST

A police inspector was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Gokul Barrage in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after police discovered a bullet wound to his head. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Kumar Yadav, whose service revolver was also reportedly found near the body. The incident triggered concern within the police department, while officials launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Inspector Found Dead Near Mathura’s Gokul Barrage

According to the available information, Pankaj Kumar Yadav was found near Gokul Barrage with a gunshot wound to his head. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began examining the circumstances. His service revolver was reportedly recovered from near the body. The recovery of the weapon initially raised the possibility that the inspector may have died by suicide. However, police continued investigating the circumstances before reaching any conclusion.

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Who Was Pankaj Kumar Yadav?

Pankaj Kumar Yadav belonged to the 2019 batch of sub-inspectors and was originally from Etah. At the time of his death, he was posted in Mathura and was serving as the traffic orderly for the Superintendent of Police. His death came as a shock to colleagues and members of the police department.

Police Investigating Circumstances

Investigators have been examining the scene and collecting evidence to establish what happened before the inspector was found dead. Officials are also expected to examine forensic evidence and other circumstances surrounding the incident. Although the presence of the service revolver has raised suspicions of suicide, police have not reportedly ruled out other possibilities and are investigating the case from all angles.

Wife Is Also a Police Constable

According to reports, Pankaj Kumar Yadav’s wife, Deepti, is also serving as a police constable. The circumstances surrounding the inspector’s death remained under investigation, and further details were expected to emerge as the police probe progressed. Authorities were working to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the death and determine whether any other factors were involved.
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UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?
Tags: Gokul Barragehome-hero-pos-3Mathura crime newsMathura newsMathura police inspectorMathura police inspector deathPankaj YadavPankaj Yadav deathpolice inspector found deadUP police news

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UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

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UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?
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