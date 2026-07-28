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Home > Regionals News > UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 15 senior IPS officers, including the police commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj, following student protests over paper leak allegations.

UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:11 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring several senior police officers following massive student protests in the state over NEET paper leak allegations and exam irregularities. On Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath-led government transferred 15 IPS officers, including the Police Commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj. The move comes a day after opposition parties and student unions warned the government of a new wave of agitations if FIRs and detentions against protesters were not stopped.

Why 15 IPS Officers Transferred in UP?

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday executed a high-level reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 15 IPS officers. Reports indicate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was dissatisfied with the handling of student protests in Prayagraj regarding paper leak allegations, as well as solidarity demonstrations linked to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. As part of the reshuffle, key police leadership in major cities was replaced. 

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Who Is Tarun Gaba?

Tarun Gaba, who has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Lucknow, is a 2001-batch IPS officer native to Chandigarh. With extensive service in the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Gaba has held several key positions across the state police department.  

During a high-profile deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Gaba gained significant prominence when he led crucial investigations, including the high-stakes probe involving IPS officer Rakesh Asthana. In 2020, amid rising crime concerns, he was appointed as the state’s Home Secretary, succeeding SK Bhagat. He has previously served as Inspector General (IG) for the Lucknow Range and as the Police Commissioner of Prayagraj.  Other senior officers transferred in the latest order include Bhagwan Swaroop Srivastava, Amrendra Kumar Sengar, Naveen Arora, Piyush Mordia, Ram Kumar, and Dharmveer.

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UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner
Tags: 15 IPS officers transferred UPTarun Gaba Lucknow Police CommissionerUP IPS transfer newsYogi govt IPS reshuffle

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UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

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UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

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UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner
UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner
UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner
UP Police Reshuffle: 15 IPS Officers Transferred Amid Student Protests; Tarun Gaba Is New Lucknow Police Commissioner

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