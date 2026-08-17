UP Police Suspends Woman SI After Controversial Video Goes Viral

A woman sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been suspended after an allegedly objectionable video linked to her surfaced on social media and went viral. The officer, identified as Anu, was posted at the police lines at the time of the action. Authorities have initiated an examination of the video and its authenticity, while the suspension has been ordered for an alleged violation of the department’s social media policy. The development has drawn attention to the growing scrutiny faced by police personnel over their online activities. Officers are increasingly being advised to exercise caution while sharing content on public platforms, particularly when their social media presence could be associated with their official position.

SI Regularly Shared Fitness And Lifestyle Videos

According to officials, Anu had been regularly sharing videos on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Her posts largely focused on gym workouts, fitness tips and aspects of her personal life. However, a recently shared video attracted attention after a QR code appeared in the content, raising questions and prompting authorities to take note of the post. The video subsequently circulated widely on social media, leading to an internal review of the matter. Officials have clarified that no video showing the sub-inspector wearing a police uniform has surfaced in connection with the controversy so far. This distinction is significant as authorities examine whether the content violated departmental guidelines or could be directly linked to her official identity.

Cyber Cell Examines Video Authenticity

Senior officials have ordered an inquiry into the matter, with the cyber cell examining the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the video. Authorities are also expected to determine how the content was created, shared and circulated online before arriving at further conclusions. SSP Avinash Pandey ordered the suspension of Anu, while SP Crime Avinash Kumar said the action was taken for allegedly violating the department’s media policy. The case highlights the challenges faced by government employees, particularly police personnel, in maintaining a clear boundary between their personal social media activity and professional responsibilities. While officers may use social platforms in their personal capacity, departmental rules can place additional restrictions on content that could affect the image or reputation of the police force.

As the cyber cell continues its examination, officials are expected to establish the authenticity of the video and determine whether any further action is warranted. For now, the suspension remains an administrative action linked to the alleged violation of the department’s social media guidelines.

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