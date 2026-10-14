UP Policeman Opens Fire On Dhaba Worker At Point-Blank Range In Agra; What Led To Deadly Altercation?

A 38-year-old head constable has allegedly shot dead a dhaba worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra following an argument outside an eatery. The accused policeman, identified as Jackie Singh Chaudhary, was reportedly drinking with his friends when the victim objected, triggering a confrontation. According to reports, the head constable later went home, fetched his pistol and allegedly returned to shoot the worker. The victim, identified as Bittu Lavania, succumbed to his injuries during treatment the following day. Police have arrested the accused in connection with the case.

Who Is the Accused Policeman?

According to reports, Jackie Singh Chaudhary is a resident of Madhunagar in Agra’s Sadar Bazaar area. He joined the police force in 2011 and is currently posted in Prayagraj. Investigators said the accused was allegedly drinking with his friends outside the eatery when Lavania objected to their activities. The objection reportedly led to an argument between the two.

Argument Escalates Into Shooting

According to the reported sequence of events, the confrontation escalated after the dhaba worker objected to the group drinking outside the establishment. Following the argument, Chaudhary allegedly went to his residence and returned with a pistol. He is accused of opening fire on Lavania, leaving the worker with gunshot injuries. The injured worker was rushed for medical treatment. However, despite receiving treatment, Lavania died the next day.

Police Arrest Head Constable

Following the incident, police registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions and arrested him in connection with the alleged murder. During questioning, Chaudhary reportedly admitted that he had been drinking with friends when Lavania’s objection triggered an argument. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting, including the sequence of events before and after the confrontation.

Investigation Underway

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged use of a firearm by a serving police officer following a personal dispute. Further details about the investigation and the specific charges are expected as the case progresses. The allegations against Chaudhary will be examined through the legal process, while investigators continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding Lavania’s death.

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