UP Politics: The One Question From Kanshi Ram That Changed Mayawati’s Life Forever

Before becoming one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political leaders and the first Dalit woman to serve as chief minister of the state, Mayawati had a very different career ambition. She wanted to become an IAS officer. However, a meeting with Dalit leader Kanshi Ram reportedly changed the course of her life. A simple question from Kanshi Ram made her rethink her dream and eventually pushed her towards politics.

Mayawati Dreamed of Becoming an IAS Officer

Born on January 15, 1956, in Delhi, Mayawati grew up in a modest family. She pursued higher education and, like many young people seeking a stable and respected career, prepared for the civil services examination. Her goal was to become an Indian Administrative Service officer. At the time, politics was not the career path she had envisioned for herself. Her focus was on education and securing a position through the civil services.

The Meeting With Kanshi Ram

Mayawati’s life took a dramatic turn after she came into contact with Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party and a prominent voice for Dalit and Bahujan communities. According to accounts of their early interaction, Kanshi Ram recognised Mayawati’s public-speaking ability and political potential. He reportedly asked her a question along the lines of whether she wanted to become an IAS officer and serve under the government or become a leader who could influence the direction of the government itself. That question had a profound impact on her.

From Civil Services Aspirant to Political Leader

Mayawati eventually chose politics over her IAS ambitions. She joined Kanshi Ram’s movement and rose rapidly within the Bahujan Samaj Party. Her political journey was historic. She became a prominent Dalit leader and eventually served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Her rise also made her one of the most powerful women in Indian politics.

A Question That Changed History

Mayawati’s transformation from a civil services aspirant into a major political figure is often cited as an example of how a single conversation can alter the course of a person’s life. The decision meant giving up the security and prestige of an IAS career for the uncertainties of politics. But it ultimately took her to the highest political office in Uttar Pradesh, turning Kanshi Ram’s question into a defining moment in her journey.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today, September 2: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru