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Home > Regionals News > UP School Holiday Tomorrow: Why Schools In Lucknow, Other Districts Will Remain Closed On October 30

UP School Holiday Tomorrow: Why Schools In Lucknow, Other Districts Will Remain Closed On October 30

All government and private schools in Lucknow will remain closed on Friday. Check the reason behind the UP holiday and the latest updates.

Representative Image (Photo: Canva)
Representative Image (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 17:54 IST

Schools across Lucknow will remain closed on Friday, October 30, 2026, as the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts the second phase of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. The one-day holiday applies to students from Classes 1 to 12 in government, aided and recognised self-financed schools across all boards. The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination at centres across the district.

Lucknow Schools Closed on October 30

According to the holiday order, all government and private schools in Lucknow will remain closed on Friday. The directive covers government-run, aided and recognised self-financed institutions, irrespective of the education board they follow. The District Inspector of Schools issued the order following approval from District Magistrate Vishakh G. The closure is intended to help ensure the smooth management of the examination and minimise potential disruption caused by increased movement around examination centres. Students and parents should check with their respective schools for any additional instructions regarding the closure and the resumption of regular classes.

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UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam: Date and Timings

The second phase of the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026 will be conducted in two shifts on October 30. The examination schedule is as follows:

First shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Lucknow will host 45 examination centres for the second phase. Approximately 20,000 candidates are expected to appear in each shift, making arrangements for crowd management and the smooth movement of candidates particularly important.

Documents Required for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the examination should visit their designated centres in advance to familiarise themselves with the location and avoid last-minute delays. They must carry their UPSSSC PET 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity document, such as an Aadhaar card or voter ID. Candidates should also carefully check the instructions mentioned on their admit cards before leaving for the examination.

What Students and Parents Should Know

The holiday applies to schools in Lucknow for one day, October 30. Students should confirm the closure with their schools and follow any official updates issued by the district administration regarding academic activities.
Also Read: Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks In Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

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UP School Holiday Tomorrow: Why Schools In Lucknow, Other Districts Will Remain Closed On October 30
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UP School Holiday Tomorrow: Why Schools In Lucknow, Other Districts Will Remain Closed On October 30
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