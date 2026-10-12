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Home > Regionals News > UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

A UP STF sub-inspector has been booked in Haryana after allegedly demanding two cows, a German Shepherd, a buffalo and ₹35,000 from a liquor smuggling accused. The ACB examined 45 audio recordings and screenshots before the FIR.

UP STF officer demanded cows and money to help (Photo: X)
UP STF officer demanded cows and money to help (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:49 IST

An official of the Uttar Pradesh STF, a sub-inspector, has now been charged with receiving bribes after he asked for two cows, a German Shepherd, a buffalo, and ₹35,000 from a man whose case involved the smuggling of illicit liquor. It was revealed that the officer had offered to make sure the accused’s name was withdrawn from the case in return for the demands made.

The bribery case against Sub-Inspector Ranendra Kumar Singh was filed in Haryana’s Hisar district on October 6, 2026, following the investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state. The complainant, Manveer Singh, has produced 45 audio tapes along with screenshots of his conversations with the concerned officer.

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How an Illegal Liquor Case Led to Alleged Bribery Demands

The case dates back to September 2, 2023, when an illegal liquor smuggling case was registered at Nawabganj police station in Prayagraj. Police alleged that English liquor was being transported illegally from Haryana to Bihar.

Ranendra Kumar Singh and his team had intercepted the liquor consignment, and Manveer Singh, also known as Mannu, was subsequently named during the investigation. He is a resident of Biyanakhera village in Hisar, Haryana. According to the complaint, the sub-inspector allegedly demanded money and livestock in exchange for removing Manveer’s name from the case.

Rs 35,000 for Furniture, Plus Cows and a Buffalo

Manveer approached the Hisar division’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 17, 2026, and submitted audio recordings and screenshots to support his allegations. One recording dated February 1 allegedly captured the officer arranging for a payment scanner to be sent to Manveer through another person. The officer allegedly demanded ₹35,000, claiming the money was needed to purchase chairs and tables.

In another recording, Manveer was allegedly asked to transfer ₹10,000 to a scanner associated with a man identified as Himanshu. The complaint also alleged that the officer demanded two cows over the phone on February 1. Manveer claimed he sent the two cows on February 3. On February 9, the officer allegedly contacted him again and demanded another cow and a buffalo.

ACB Probe Clears the Way for an FIR

After examining the evidence, the Hisar division’s Anti-Corruption Bureau forwarded its investigation report to Haryana’s Director General of Anti-Corruption on July 15, 2026. Permission to register a case against the officer was granted on August 14.

An FIR was subsequently registered on October 6 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with offences involving public servants taking or attempting to obtain an undue advantage. The allegations will now be examined through the legal process.

Manveer Was Wanted in the Liquor Smuggling Case

Manveer had earlier been declared wanted in the liquor smuggling case, with a reward of ₹50,000 announced for information leading to his arrest. He was later arrested, sent to jail and subsequently released on bail.

The bribery case against the sub-inspector centres on allegations that he sought money, livestock and other items to help Manveer get his name removed from that case. The registration of the FIR marks a new development in a case that began with an alleged illegal liquor shipment from Haryana to Bihar.

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UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case
Tags: Bribery AllegationsHaryana Anti Corruption BureauHisar NewsPolice Bribery CasePolice CorruptionPrayagraj NewsRanendra Kumar Singhup policeUP STF

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UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

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UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

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UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case
UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case
UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case
UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case
UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

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