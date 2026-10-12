UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

An official of the Uttar Pradesh STF, a sub-inspector, has now been charged with receiving bribes after he asked for two cows, a German Shepherd, a buffalo, and ₹35,000 from a man whose case involved the smuggling of illicit liquor. It was revealed that the officer had offered to make sure the accused’s name was withdrawn from the case in return for the demands made.

The bribery case against Sub-Inspector Ranendra Kumar Singh was filed in Haryana’s Hisar district on October 6, 2026, following the investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state. The complainant, Manveer Singh, has produced 45 audio tapes along with screenshots of his conversations with the concerned officer.

How an Illegal Liquor Case Led to Alleged Bribery Demands

The case dates back to September 2, 2023, when an illegal liquor smuggling case was registered at Nawabganj police station in Prayagraj. Police alleged that English liquor was being transported illegally from Haryana to Bihar.

Ranendra Kumar Singh and his team had intercepted the liquor consignment, and Manveer Singh, also known as Mannu, was subsequently named during the investigation. He is a resident of Biyanakhera village in Hisar, Haryana. According to the complaint, the sub-inspector allegedly demanded money and livestock in exchange for removing Manveer’s name from the case.

प्रयागराज STF में तैनात दरोगा रणेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने रिश्वत में 2 गाय, एक जर्मन शेफर्ड कुत्ता और भैंस मांगी। कुर्सी-मेज खरीदने के लिए 35 हजार रुपए भी देने को कहा। दरोगा रणेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने मनवीर सिंह से कहा कि यह सब देने पर उसका नाम शराब तस्करी के मुकदमे से बाहर कर देगा। दरोगा के खिलाफ हरियाणा के हिसार में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। शिकायतकर्ता मनवीर सिंह ने दरोगा से बातचीत की 45 ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग और स्क्रीनशॉट हरियाणा के एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो को सौंपे। जांच में रिकॉर्डिंग और अन्य साक्ष्य सही पाए गए। इसके बाद 6 अक्टूबर को दरोगा के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) October 12, 2026

Rs 35,000 for Furniture, Plus Cows and a Buffalo

Manveer approached the Hisar division’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 17, 2026, and submitted audio recordings and screenshots to support his allegations. One recording dated February 1 allegedly captured the officer arranging for a payment scanner to be sent to Manveer through another person. The officer allegedly demanded ₹35,000, claiming the money was needed to purchase chairs and tables.

In another recording, Manveer was allegedly asked to transfer ₹10,000 to a scanner associated with a man identified as Himanshu. The complaint also alleged that the officer demanded two cows over the phone on February 1. Manveer claimed he sent the two cows on February 3. On February 9, the officer allegedly contacted him again and demanded another cow and a buffalo.

ACB Probe Clears the Way for an FIR

After examining the evidence, the Hisar division’s Anti-Corruption Bureau forwarded its investigation report to Haryana’s Director General of Anti-Corruption on July 15, 2026. Permission to register a case against the officer was granted on August 14.

An FIR was subsequently registered on October 6 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with offences involving public servants taking or attempting to obtain an undue advantage. The allegations will now be examined through the legal process.

Manveer Was Wanted in the Liquor Smuggling Case

Manveer had earlier been declared wanted in the liquor smuggling case, with a reward of ₹50,000 announced for information leading to his arrest. He was later arrested, sent to jail and subsequently released on bail.

The bribery case against the sub-inspector centres on allegations that he sought money, livestock and other items to help Manveer get his name removed from that case. The registration of the FIR marks a new development in a case that began with an alleged illegal liquor shipment from Haryana to Bihar.