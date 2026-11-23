A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, where a private school teacher has been accused of taking a minor Class 11 student away. The boy’s sudden disappearance left his family worried. After failing to trace him, his father approached the police and filed a written complaint against the teacher.

Police have registered a case against the woman teacher under kidnapping and POCSO Act provisions. An investigation is underway, and teams are searching for both the student and the accused teacher.

Teacher Accused of Taking Student Away

According to the complaint filed at the Kaptanganj police station, the missing boy is the son of the private school’s owner. The father alleged that a woman teacher, who had been working at the school for around a year, took his son away on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly took place around 7 am. The complaint alleges that the teacher lured the minor student and took him away without informing the family.

When the family discovered that the boy was missing, they began searching for him. However, their efforts did not lead to any information about his whereabouts.

Police Register Case Under POCSO Act

After the complaint from the father, the police at Kaptanganj lodged a case against the teacher for kidnapping, as well as for offences under the POCSO Act. Police are currently in the process of investigating the case and trying to find out what took place before the student disappeared.

Raids Underway to Trace Student and Teacher

The police have started raids to locate the missing boy and the teacher who has allegedly taken him away. Kaptanganj Station House Officer Alok Srivastava confirmed that a case had been lodged following information about the missing boy. He confirmed that serious charges have been framed against the female teacher and that efforts were being made to trace her.