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Home > Regionals News > UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?

UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?

An Amethi teacher was suspended after a departmental probe found prima facie merit in eight serious allegations, including misconduct, absence from school and alleged misuse of official duties.

UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 12:04 IST

An assistant teacher posted at Primary School Pandri in Amethi’s Shahgarh development block was suspended on Monday following a departmental inquiry into eight serious allegations. Basic Education Officer (BSA) Sanjay Tiwari ordered the action against Vaishnavi Nandan Shukla. The allegations include inappropriate remarks towards women colleagues, threatening behaviour and misconduct. Officials said the allegations were initially found to have merit during the departmental investigation.

Complaints Triggered Departmental Probe

According to BSA Sanjay Tiwari, several complaints had been received against the teacher. The Block Education Officer of Musafirkhana was appointed as the investigating officer.

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The officer examined the complaints, available evidence and departmental records before submitting the report. Complaints from the school principal, local residents and the Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association were also considered during the inquiry. The teacher was also accused of neglecting teaching duties and failing to properly carry out government responsibilities.

Teacher Accused Of Trading During School Hours

One of the allegations involved his alleged involvement in stock market trading and buying and selling shares during school hours. The inquiry also looked into allegations that he remained absent from school without permission and left before the scheduled closing time. He was further accused of inappropriate behaviour towards students, parents and fellow teachers.

Serious Allegations Of Threats And Blackmail

The case also includes several other serious allegations. These include allegedly threatening serving and retired teachers by referring to disproportionate assets and complaints. He was also accused of making false complaints, blackmailing people and allegedly demanding extortion.

Other allegations included misuse of departmental information and records, attempting to get misleading reports published, putting pressure through alleged fake documents and unnecessarily interfering in departmental work.

15-Day Deadline For Further Investigation

During his suspension, the assistant teacher has been attached to the Sangrampur development block. The BSA has directed the Block Education Officer of Sangrampur to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 15 days, along with supporting evidence. The suspension follows the initial departmental findings. Further action is expected after the completion of the detailed investigation.

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UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?
Tags: Amethi assistant teacherAmethi school newsAmethi teacher suspended

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UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?
UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?
UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?
UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?
UP Teacher Molests Colleague; Pass ‘Obscene Remarks’ and Blackmail Her: Here’s What Happened Next?

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