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Home > Regionals News > UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up

UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up

A 27-year-old man allegedly entered a Lakhimpur Kheri school with a pistol and shot his former girlfriend, a teacher, before killing himself. Police are examining CCTV footage and security lapses.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 12:09 IST

A shocking shooting inside a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri left two people dead on Monday. A 27-year-old lover allegedly shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am at Children’s Academy School. The victim was identified as Nishat Fatima, who had been working as a teacher at the school for nearly a year.

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Man Enters School With Pistol

Police identified the man as Mohammad Saud. According to officials, Saud and Fatima had been in a relationship. Police said Fatima had recently ended the relationship.

Saud allegedly arrived at the school with a pistol hidden inside a bag. He then called Fatima downstairs before taking her towards a corridor on an upper floor. A staff member reportedly followed them as they went upstairs.

During a conversation in the corridor, Saud allegedly pulled out the pistol and shot Fatima in the head. He then shot himself. Both died at the scene.

CCTV Shows Teacher Being Dragged Upstairs

CCTV footage is now a key part of the police investigation. The footage reportedly shows Saud dragging Fatima by the arm towards the upper floor. Some young students could be seen nearby as the incident unfolded.

Fatima appeared to resist while being pulled along, according to the footage described by police. According to reports, four rounds of gunfire were fired. The sudden shooting triggered panic among students and school staff. School employees alerted the police soon after the shots were fired. Officers reached the school and began examining the scene.

Police Probe School Security

The school caters to students up to Class 5. Police are now examining CCTV footage and checking how Saud managed to enter the premises with a firearm. Officials are also looking into the school’s security and access procedures.

“We will have more clarity on this matter after the post-mortem report,” the police official said.

Police said they will also examine the school’s security protocols and issue corrective directions if any lapses are found.

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UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up
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UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up

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UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up
UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up
UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up
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UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students By Ex-Lover, He Then Killed Himself; Police Reveal Recent Break-Up

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