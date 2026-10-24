UP Teacher Vacancies: 20,382 Posts Announced In Government-Aided Secondary Schools- Know The Complete Recruitment Process And Details

Recruitment in total of 20,382 positions is advertised by Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission in secondary schools in the state. It consists of 17,735 positions of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), 1,172 posts of headmasters in high school and 1,475 posts of principals in intermediate school. Applications for headmaster and principal posts were invited from 23 October 2026 while for TGT posts from 24 October 2026. The government says the drive will open job opportunities for young people and add to the teaching and leadership staff in these schools.

Three Advertisements, One Big Opening

The Commission has issued three separate advertisements, one for each category. For aspiring teachers across the state, it is one of the larger announcements in the secondary education sector in recent times. The government has presented it as part of efforts under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create jobs and strengthen secondary education.

17,735 TGT Posts

This is the biggest of the three. Online applications begin on October 24, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is November 23, and corrections to applications can be made until November 26, 2026. The recruitment examination is scheduled for December 23 and 24, 2026.

1,172 Headmaster Posts

These vacancies are at the high school level. Of them, 1,037 are in boys’ schools and 135 in girls’ schools. Registration and applications began on October 23, 2026. The fee can be paid until November 22, and amendments are allowed until November 26, 2026. The exam is set for January 7, 2027.

1,475 Principal Posts

These posts are in intermediate-level schools, with 1,318 in boys’ schools and 157 in girls’ schools. Applications also began on October 23, 2026. The fee deadline is November 22 and the correction deadline is November 26, 2026. The exam will be held on January 7, 2027.

Key Dates At A Glance

Recruitment Posts Applications Open Exam Date TGT 17,735 October 24, 2026 December 23-24, 2026 Headmaster 1,172 October 23, 2026 January 7, 2027 Principal 1,475 October 23, 2026 January 7, 2027

One-Time Registration Is Compulsory

The Commission has made One-Time Registration (OTR) mandatory for all three recruitments. Candidates must complete it before applying for any post. The Commission has also said it will not provide separate individual counselling on educational qualifications, eligibility criteria and other requirements. Candidates are advised to read the detailed advertisement and instruction manual before applying. Full details are on the Commission’s website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The Road Ahead

With fee deadlines in the last week of November and the TGT exam only weeks later, candidates have limited time to finish registration and prepare. The Commission is expected to release admit card and exam details closer to the dates. The pace at which the exams and results are completed will decide how soon the vacant posts in these schools are filled.

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