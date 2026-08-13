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Home > Regionals News > UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

Missing friends Ankit and Israr discovered buried behind a village temple. Police name a local priest as the primary suspect; investigation underway.

Two missing men from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, were found dead and buried behind a local temple: Representative Photo/Canva
Two missing men from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, were found dead and buried behind a local temple: Representative Photo/Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 21:19 IST

Two friends who had gone missing from Lachhaura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have been found dead, with their decomposed bodies recovered from behind a temple. The victims have been identified as Ankit and Israr, both residents of the area. Police recovered the bodies on Thursday after excavating the ground behind the temple following sustained investigation and questioning of suspects. The discovery has turned the missing-person case into a suspected double murder investigation.

Police Suspect Temple Priest Over Dispute

According to police, the two men were allegedly killed following a confrontation with temple priest Naresh Nath over his alleged relationship with Ankit’s sister. Police suspect that Nath may have fled the area along with his son. He reportedly remain absconding as investigators continue efforts to trace them. The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths and the sequence of events leading to the alleged killings are still being investigated.

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Bodies Recovered After Suspects Questioned

Police said two people were detained for questioning in connection with the case. The bodies were subsequently recovered based on information provided by two arrested suspects, officials said. According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, the recovery followed sustained investigation, analysis of technical evidence and detailed interrogation of the accused. Police are now investigating the alleged motive, the role of those involved and the circumstances in which Ankit and Israr were killed. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Who is Jaspal Singh, The Nihang Sikh Lawyer Who Attacked Ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

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UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister
Tags: Ankit and Israr missing caseBaghpat double murderLachhaura village incidentNaresh Nath priest suspectUttar Pradesh crime news

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UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

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UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister
UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister
UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister
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