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Home > Regionals News > UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A temple priest in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly luring minor girls with prasad, secretly recording obscene videos of them and selling the footage online.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 15:50 IST

A court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a temple priest to life imprisonment for secretly recording obscene videos of adolescent girls visiting the temple and allegedly selling the footage to individuals abroad. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.43 lakh on the convict. The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), exposed a disturbing pattern of exploitation in which the accused allegedly lured young girls visiting the temple and recorded videos of them without their consent.

CBI Arrested Priest From Temple

According to the investigation, the CBI registered a case and subsequently arrested the accused from a temple located in a village falling under the jurisdiction of Jaint police station in Uttar Pradesh. Investigators found that the priest allegedly used his position and access to the temple to gain the trust of young girls visiting the premises.

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Lured Girls Into Room, Secretly Recorded Videos

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly lured adolescent girls into a room inside the temple premises. Once they were inside, he would allegedly engage them in obscene acts and secretly record videos of the incidents. The footage was reportedly collected and sold online to individuals living abroad, including through pornographic websites.

Court Awards Life Sentence, Imposes Rs 1.43 Lakh Fine

Taking note of the allegations and evidence presented during the investigation and trial, the court convicted the priest and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1.43 lakh was also imposed on him. The case highlights the exploitation of vulnerable children and the misuse of religious premises to gain access to minors. The investigation by the CBI helped bring the accused to justice. The conviction marks a significant development in the case, with the court delivering a life sentence for the exploitation and recording of adolescent girls.
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UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Tags: CBI Investigationchild exploitationlife sentenceminor girls video caseobscene video recordingonline video racketprasad lure casepriest arrestedtemple priest life imprisonmentUP crime newsUP temple priest

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UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

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UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

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UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
UP Temple Priest Lures Minor Girls With Prasad, Secretly Records Obscene Videos And Sells Them To Porn Sites; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

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