UP Viral Video: Russian Vlogger Spits On Local Man In Varanasi During Heated Altercation Over Injured Puppy: Poora M**arc***d

UP VIRAL VIDEO: A viral video of Russian vlogger Pink Natasha spitting at a local man in Varanasi, India, after causing him a lot of trouble by insulting him with profanity, has raised the ire of many people. The woman was visibly upset and repeatedly asked the man, “Why are you laughing?” as her anger bubbled alongside the man, and the stunned onlookers looked on. The video, which has been seen by many people on Instagram, shows a visibly agitated woman yelling at the man and asking him why some onlookers seemed to be laughing during the altercation.

Russian vlogger loses cool at an Indian man in Varanasi

In the frenzied video that has garnered worldwide attention on social media, she is heard yelling, “Why are you laughing?”?

The video depicts a woman, who online is known as Pink Natasha, standing in an alley in Varanasi, accompanied by a puppy that looked as if it had an injured or broken leg. She is visibly upset and angry and keeps on yelling and yelling at the local man, accusing him of hurting the animal.

“You broke its leg”, she repeats many times, hoping for answers from the man who seems defensive as the locals gather around to watch. In the video, she lashes out at the man, spits on him while he tries to defend himself, and then heads over to the crowd nearby. She shows them the puppy’s injuries, cursing the whole time, also abusing in Hindi: ‘Poora Madarc**d’

Who is Pink Natasha?

The woman everyone’s talking about is Pink Natasha, a Russian content creator and animal rescuer who’s been living in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for years now. She shares her life on Instagram (@pink___natasha___varanasi), posting about her spiritual journey in India and her daily efforts to care for stray dogs on Varanasi’s streets.

Her profile clearly calls Varanasi home. Scroll through, and you’ll see dog rescues, videos about treating sick or injured animals, glimpses into Hindu traditions, and slices of everyday life in the city. Natasha’s followers know her as someone who constantly rescues injured street dogs, feeds the strays, and never backs down when she sees animal cruelty.

That viral video stirred up old conversations about how India handles stray animals and the tricky clash between people and animals in crowded cities. A lot of people online cheered Natasha on, calling her courageous for facing the alleged abuser head-on and sticking up for the injured puppy, even when surrounded by locals.

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