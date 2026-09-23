UP Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit After She Drugged Her Sister And Took Rs 3 Lakh In Kasganj

A young woman was found dead with her throat slit on the roof of a tube well in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, hours after she went missing from her home around 1 am on Tuesday. The body, drenched in blood, was spotted by the tube-well owner when he went upstairs to feed birds. Police suspect murder and have sent the body for post-mortem as they investigate how the woman reached the spot and who was behind her death.

Reportedly, the victim, identified by her family as Neha, was the youngest of six siblings. Her family said she had left home after allegedly drugging her elder sister Nisha and taking around Rs 3 lakh in cash along with jewellery. When she did not return, relatives searched for her in the neighbourhood and at acquaintances’ homes. On Wednesday, they learnt that her body had been found near the old Bareilly-Kasganj closed railway track.

Uttar Pradesh police collect evidence as throat-slitting murder is suspected

After the body was found, Uttar Pradesh police secured the area and called forensic and dog squad teams to examine the scene. Evidence recovered from the spot has been included in the investigation. As per reports, police said the condition of the body and the slit throat point towards a possible murder, but the exact cause of death and the extent of the injuries will only be known after the post-mortem.

The body was taken into custody and sent for examination. Investigators are also checking Neha’s mobile phone, the time she left home, the alleged cash and jewellery she had with her, and the people she had been in contact with. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined for clues.

Uttar Pradesh probe examines missing hours and family wedding plans

The family is struggling to understand the sudden disappearance and death. Neha’s elder sister Nisha was due to get married in October, adding to the shock at home. “My sister’s wedding was to take place in October,” the family said, according to reports.

Police are looking into every aspect before reaching a conclusion. Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the young woman’s body was found on the roof of the submersible and that forensic and dog squad teams had been sent to the scene. As per reports, he said the body had been sent for post-mortem and all angles were being investigated, with further action to follow based on the evidence.

Uttar Pradesh investigators turn to CCTV, phone records for clues

Reports are saying that Investigators are now trying to reconstruct Neha’s movements after she left home. The probe is also focused on the alleged Rs 3 lakh and jewellery, her mobile phone activity and her contacts.

With forensic evidence, dog squad findings and CCTV footage being examined, Uttar Pradesh police are continuing the investigation into the suspected murder and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

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