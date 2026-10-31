UP Woman Lured With Job Offer, Held Captive For 10 Days In Muzaffarnagar Hotel; What Happened Next?

A woman from Saharanpur was allegedly held captive for 10 days at a hotel located along a National Highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and pressured into prostitution after being lured there with the promise of a job. The woman was reportedly rescued by members of a Hindu organisation, who claimed to have safely evacuated her from the hotel. According to the allegations, the woman was brought to Muzaffarnagar on the pretext of providing her with employment. However, after reaching the hotel, she was allegedly confined there and forced to engage in sexual activities against her will.

Woman Allegedly Trapped On Promise Of Job

The woman, who is a native of Saharanpur, was reportedly promised work before being brought to Muzaffarnagar. Instead of receiving the promised employment, she allegedly found herself detained at the hotel for around 10 days. She was allegedly subjected to pressure to engage in prostitution against her wishes. Details about how she was brought to the hotel and the people involved in the alleged trafficking have not yet been independently established.

Hindu Organisation Members Claim To Have Rescued Woman

Members of a Hindu organisation reportedly reached the hotel and claimed to have rescued the woman. They said she was safely evacuated from the premises after they came to know about her alleged confinement. A video that surfaced following the rescue shows the woman identifying herself as a resident of Saharanpur. She reportedly spoke about being brought to Muzaffarnagar on the promise of employment.

Questions Raised Over Alleged Confinement

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged exploitation of women through fake job promises and their confinement at hotels. The allegations have also brought attention to the circumstances under which the woman was brought to Muzaffarnagar and allegedly kept against her will. Further details about any police complaint, official investigation or action against those accused were not available in the information provided. The allegations will need to be established through an investigation.

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