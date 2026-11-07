LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

He was allegedly beaten and burned to death. His family has demanded a thorough investigation and the arrest of those responsible.

The half-burnt body of Shiv Naresh Prajapati, a youth who had been missing for three days, was found in bushes in Arki village.
The half-burnt body of Shiv Naresh Prajapati, a youth who had been missing for three days, was found in bushes in Arki village.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 12:03 IST

The body of a young man who had been missing for three days was found in bushes in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, with reports suggesting that he was allegedly beaten and burned to death. The discovery has raised serious concerns among his family members, who have demanded a thorough investigation and the arrest of those responsible. The deceased has been identified as Shiv Naresh Prajapati, a resident of Arki village. He had reportedly been missing since November 3. His body was found in bushes some distance from his village after his family searched for him for three days.

Youth Went Missing After Dinner

According to the family, Naresh had dinner and went to sleep as usual. However, when family members woke up later, they discovered that he was missing. They searched for him in and around the village and tried to locate him over the following three days but were unable to find any trace of him. The search ended with the discovery of his body in bushes away from the village, leaving the family devastated. 

You Might Be Interested In

Family Suspects Foul Play, Seeks Action

According to reports, Naresh was allegedly assaulted and burned to death. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death and the motive behind the suspected killing remain unclear. The family has demanded a detailed investigation into the incident and called for the immediate identification and arrest of those involved. The recovery of the body has raised questions about what happened to Naresh after he went missing on November 3. Further details about the investigation, including any police findings or arrests, are awaited.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?
Tags: Chitrakoot murder casehalf-burnt body foundShiv Naresh PrajapatiUP youth found deadyouth missing for three days

RELATED News

Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

CM Rekha Gupta Gets Relief As Delhi Court Rejects FIR Plea Over Lord Hanuman Comparison; What Was The Controversy?

Massive Blast Rocks Ghaziabad Police Chowki, Delivery Boy Injured; What Caused The Explosion?

Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

No Age Bar For Law Admissions: Bar Council Of India Informs Supreme Court Of Withdrawal

WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Gesture Wins Fans Over | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

Why Do Hindus Wake Up Before Sunrise To Apply Oil And Bathe On Chhoti Diwali? The Significance Of Abhyanga Snan

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

A Stronger Showing in QS Asia 2027 as Parul University Secures 239th Rank in Southern Asia

WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?
UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?
UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?
UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?
UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

QUICK LINKS