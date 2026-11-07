UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

The body of a young man who had been missing for three days was found in bushes in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, with reports suggesting that he was allegedly beaten and burned to death. The discovery has raised serious concerns among his family members, who have demanded a thorough investigation and the arrest of those responsible. The deceased has been identified as Shiv Naresh Prajapati, a resident of Arki village. He had reportedly been missing since November 3. His body was found in bushes some distance from his village after his family searched for him for three days.

Youth Went Missing After Dinner

According to the family, Naresh had dinner and went to sleep as usual. However, when family members woke up later, they discovered that he was missing. They searched for him in and around the village and tried to locate him over the following three days but were unable to find any trace of him. The search ended with the discovery of his body in bushes away from the village, leaving the family devastated.

Family Suspects Foul Play, Seeks Action

According to reports, Naresh was allegedly assaulted and burned to death. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death and the motive behind the suspected killing remain unclear. The family has demanded a detailed investigation into the incident and called for the immediate identification and arrest of those involved. The recovery of the body has raised questions about what happened to Naresh after he went missing on November 3. Further details about the investigation, including any police findings or arrests, are awaited.

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