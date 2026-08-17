UP’s Water Is Turning Fluorescent Yellow: What’s Behind the Alarming Chromium Contamination?

Fluorescent yellow-green patches have been spotted along National Highway 19 between Kanpur Nagar and Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. The unusual markings continue towards Chhiwali village in Fatehpur.

A culvert near the highway also shows yellow deposits. Similar markings can be seen along the dirt road leading to local homes. The details were reported by The Hindu, which examined the affected areas and spoke to residents about the unusual water and health concerns.

Residents Blame Water For Health Problems

One of the residents, 40-year-old Daya Devi, is worried about her health. Her two-room house also has a damaged concrete roof, but her immediate concern is persistent stomach trouble.

According to The Hindu’s report, Devi said a doctor had diagnosed her with a liver infection around a month earlier. She continues to take medicines and has also reported digestive problems and frequent trips to the toilet.

She has also developed rashes on both hands. Devi said the rashes are particularly itchy. Other residents in the village have reported similar health complaints. Many believe the groundwater could be responsible.

Yellow Water Flows From Handpumps

The problem is visible at Devi’s home. Water pumped into a plastic bucket appears fluorescent yellow-green.

A woman living nearby told The Hindu that what comes out of the handpump appears to be chemical-laced water. Residents have linked the unusual colour and their health problems to groundwater contamination. The concerns extend beyond a single village.

Chromium Contamination Raises Alarm

State government data cited in The Hindu’s report shows groundwater contamination with chromium (VI), or hexavalent chromium, across around a dozen areas in Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar.

Government authorities have collected blood samples from residents in affected areas over the past five years. A 2025 government report found that 73% to 96% of those tested had chromium (VI) levels above permissible limits.

Why Hexavalent Chromium Is A Concern

Chromium is a metal naturally available in rocks and soil. Nevertheless, hexavalent chromium compounds are also produced industrially. It is used in industries such as electroplating and wood preservation. Hexavalent chromium is very reactive and has a unique yellow-green colour. The industrial activities of the region have additionally increased the worries regarding the source of contamination.

Kanpur’s Leather Industry Under Focus

Plants in the region produce chromium sulphate used by tanneries in order to make their product stronger. Since the 19th century, there has been a developed tanning industry in Kanpur and its surroundings.

This pollution has now started raising the problems of industrial waste, contaminated groundwaters, and possible long-term consequences on people’s health in the affected regions. Nevertheless, for the local population, the problem becomes even more serious since the water they drink every day becomes suspect.