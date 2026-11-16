Used VPN And Zangi App To Contact Pakistan-Based JeM Handler? J&K High Court Quashes Driver’s Detention Over Lack Of Evidence

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed a preventive detention order issued against a driver in July 2025 over allegations that he used an encrypted messaging application and a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to communicate with people linked to terrorist organisations, including a handler affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The Court said the allegations were serious but found that the authorities had failed to provide specific details or supporting material to justify keeping the man in preventive detention.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that merely claiming that the petitioner used an encrypted application or VPN, or remained in contact with people allegedly associated with terrorist organisations, was not enough to curtail his personal liberty.

“The mere assertion that the detenue used an encrypted application or a VPN, or remained in contact with persons alleged to be associated with terrorist organisations, cannot, without further particulars and relevant supporting material, furnish an adequate basis for curtailing personal liberty through preventive detention,” the Court said.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court questions lack of evidence behind terror links

The detention order was based on allegations that the petitioner had remained in contact with a person described as a terrorist handler affiliated with JeM. The communication was allegedly carried out through a telephone number and an encrypted application called Zangi, accessed using a secured VPN. The handler was said to be based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir/Pakistan.

The authorities also accused the driver of functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) by providing food, shelter, clothing, transportation and information to active terrorists. This allegedly included an active terrorist from Kachipora in Rajpora, Pulwama.

However, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the allegations were largely based on presumptions and conjectures.

Examining the grounds of detention, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court found that the authorities had not specified when the alleged communications took place, what information was exchanged or what particular acts the petitioner had carried out to provide logistical support to terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court says preventive detention cannot replace criminal law

The Court stressed that preventive detention is a precautionary measure and cannot be used as a substitute for the ordinary criminal process.

It warned that authorities cannot rely on serious but inadequately supported allegations to bypass the procedural safeguards available under ordinary criminal law and keep someone detained when the evidence required by law has not been secured.

“Preventive detention legislation cannot be permitted to become an instrument for bypassing the safeguards of the ordinary criminal process or for detaining a person on the strength of allegations that remain insufficiently particularised,” the Court observed.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court further pointed out that if investigating agencies had material showing that the petitioner used electronic communications to coordinate terrorist activities, they could have examined it and taken action under the applicable criminal laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“The allegations, if supported by cogent material, are undoubtedly serious and warrant appropriate action in accordance with law,” it said.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court reiterates safeguards protecting personal liberty

The Court also underlined that preventive detention is an extraordinary power that must be used sparingly and cautiously. Authorities must strictly follow constitutional and statutory safeguards before exercising it.

“The power of preventive detention, being an extraordinary invasion of personal liberty, must be exercised sparingly, cautiously and only in strict conformity with the constitutional and statutory safeguards governing its exercise. The object of such detention is to prevent a person from engaging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State or other interests specified under the relevant law, and not to punish him for alleged acts already committed … The mere existence of allegations of a serious nature cannot, by itself, justify recourse to preventive detention. The authority must apply its mind to whether the circumstances genuinely warrant preventive detention and whether the statutory purpose can appropriately be achieved through the ordinary criminal law,” the Court underscored.

Finding no material to establish that preventive detention was justified in the petitioner’s case, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed the detention order.

Advocate Mohammad Ayoub Bhat, assisted by advocate Mahajabeen Bhat, appeared for the petitioner. Government Advocate Jahangir Ahmad Dar represented the Jammu and Kashmir authorities.

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