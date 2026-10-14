Utkal University Clash: ABVP, BJD Student Groups Throw Chairs at Each Other Ahead of Odisha Student Union Elections After 8 Years

Tensions erupted at Odisha’s Utkal University on Wednesday after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing associated with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), allegedly threw plastic chairs at each other during a meeting ahead of Thursday’s student union elections. The clash delayed the gathering and prompted police intervention on campus. The incident came days after a bomb was thrown at the university’s boys’ hostel, raising concerns over security ahead of the long-awaited student polls.

Utkal University Clash Begins Over Alleged Presence of Outsiders

According to police, the confrontation started over the alleged presence of non-students at the meeting venue. Members of the ABVP and BCJD subsequently threw plastic chairs at each other, disrupting proceedings. The situation prompted police personnel to reach the campus and intervene. Police Commissioner S Devadatta Singh and Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravana Vivek M also arrived to calm the students and restore order.

Police Step In to Ensure Free and Fair Student Elections

Police officials said outsiders would be removed from the campus to ensure that the student union elections remained free and fair. The Deputy Commissioner of Police asked non-students to leave the meeting venue and allowed the gathering to proceed under police supervision. Additional personnel were deployed across the campus to prevent further clashes. The meeting eventually began at around 1.30 pm under police monitoring.

Security Tightened After Bomb Attack on Boys’ Hostel

The clash occurred days after a bomb was hurled at Utkal University’s boys’ hostel on Sunday night. Following the incident, the university stepped up security measures. More than 250 CCTV cameras have been installed across the campus, with surveillance increased in sensitive areas. Local police personnel and former Army personnel have also been deployed at the main entrance.

Meanwhile, meetings on the theme ‘Why am I contesting the election’ at Ravenshaw University, Sambalpur University and Rama Devi Women’s University reportedly concluded peacefully.

Odisha Student Union Elections After Eight-Year Gap

Student union elections will be held on Thursday across 359 higher educational institutions in Odisha, including 346 colleges and 13 universities. A total of 6,891 candidates are contesting. In colleges, 1,597 representatives, including 872 men and 725 women, have already been elected unopposed. Another 42 representatives have been elected unopposed at universities.

Voting will take place from 8 am to 2 pm, followed by counting and the announcement of results on the same day. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for October 16 at 11 am. The elections are being held after an eight-year gap, having been postponed for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.