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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH

A train coach caught fire near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic among passengers. Railway officials quickly evacuated the train and controlled the blaze with fire services. No major injuries were reported. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the sudden fire incident.

Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 20:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh: A sudden fire broke out in a train coach near Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic among passengers and leading to an emergency evacuation by railway authorities. The affected bogie was quickly detached as firefighters and rescue teams rushed to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Passengers reportedly noticed smoke coming from one of the coaches while the train was in motion. Within minutes, the situation worsened as flames began to spread inside the compartment, forcing immediate action from the train staff.

The train was brought to a halt, and passengers were safely evacuated from the affected coach and nearby compartments. Railway officials acted quickly to detach the burning bogie, preventing a larger disaster.

Quick Response By Railway & Rescue Teams

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the alert was raised. Firefighters worked alongside railway personnel to bring the situation under control. Rescue teams ensured that all passengers were moved to a safe distance while checks were carried out on adjoining coaches.

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Authorities also inspected the train to confirm that no further risk remained. Early reports suggest that the fire may have started due to a technical fault, though a detailed investigation has been ordered.

Temporary Disruption, No Major Casualties

Train movement in the region was briefly affected as safety checks and clearance work were carried out. Services were gradually restored after the situation was contained.

Officials confirmed that there were no major casualties reported in the incident. The focus now is on determining the exact cause of the fire and reviewing safety measures to prevent similar cases in the future.

Railway Safety Under Fresh Scrutiny

The incident adds to growing concerns over train coach safety and maintenance standards. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report on the technical condition of the affected coach.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura

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Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH
Tags: Firozabad train fireIndian Railways safety incidentpassenger train fire newsrailway rescue operation Firozabadtrain bogie firetrain coach fire IndiaUP railway emergencyUttar Pradesh train accident

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Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train Coach Near Firozabad, Passengers Evacuated Safely | WATCH

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