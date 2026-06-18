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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway

A seven-year-old boy, Angad, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Meerut by his mother’s lover, Arpit Parashar, over a relationship dispute. Police recovered the body after CCTV evidence and confession. The accused is in custody, while investigation into the mother’s role continues.

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 12:33 IST

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, where a seven-year-old boy named Angad was allegedly abducted and murdered. The incident reportedly took place when the child was playing outside his home on Tuesday morning and suddenly went missing, triggering panic in the family. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Arpit Parashar, allegedly lured the child into his car by offering chocolates. He then drove away with the boy, setting off a chain of events that later revealed a disturbing crime linked to a personal relationship dispute.

CCTV Footage Helped Crack the Case

After the boy was reported missing, police teams launched an immediate search operation. CCTV footage and surveillance data played a key role in the investigation. The footage reportedly showed the child being taken away in a car, helping investigators identify and track the suspect.

During questioning, the accused allegedly tried to mislead police and gave multiple contradictory statements. At one point, he claimed the child had been thrown into a canal, which led to extensive search operations involving divers. However, no evidence was found in the canal.

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Confession and Body Recovery

After sustained interrogation, police said the accused confessed to the crime and led them to a field near a canal where the body had been dumped. The child’s body was later recovered from the location, confirming the worst fears of the family.

Police suspect the crime may be linked to the accused’s relationship with the child’s mother. Officials said the boy had become an obstacle in their relationship. Meerut Rural SP Abhijeet Kumar Singh confirmed that the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint.

Mother’s Role Being Examined

Investigators are also questioning the boy’s mother to determine if she had any involvement. While her role is under scrutiny, police have not yet made any formal allegations against her.

Police said the boy’s father works in Dubai, while Angad had been staying with his grandmother in Punjab and had come to Meerut just a week before the incident. The accused, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, works in a bank. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and verify all angles connected to the case.

READ MORE: What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway
Tags: Angad murder caseArpit Parashar arrestchild kidnapping Meerutlove triangle crime IndiaMeerut murder caseMeerut police investigationshocking child murder UPUttar Pradesh crime news

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway

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Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway

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