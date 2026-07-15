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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair

Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair

Two UP school teachers have been suspended and face a departmental inquiry after a viral video exposed their indecent classroom behavior in Kannauj.

Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 17:55 IST

In a shocking incident, a male and a female teacher from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were suspended after they were caught behaving indecently on camera. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the two teachers getting physically close in an empty classroom. The clip was reportedly captured after the male teacher’s wife installed a hidden camera inside the classroom because she suspected him of cheating. Meanwhile, the education department has suspended both assistant teachers and initiated a departmental inquiry against them.

CCTV Footage Shows Male and Female Teacher in Compromising Position

The viral video circulating on social media on July 13 and 14 shows both teachers behaving indecently, getting physically close, and looking around to check if anyone is watching them. The state education department has stated that the authenticity of the video is still being investigated. District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Sandeep Kumar ordered an investigation into the matter. According to reports, the preliminary investigation concluded that the behavior of both teachers in the video was extremely inappropriate. Authorities emphasized that such activities are unacceptable and could have a negative impact on students. Based on the report, both teachers were suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

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Who Disclosed the Viral Clip of Indecent Behavior?

According to reports, the male teacher’s wife installed the hidden camera inside the classroom. The male teacher has reportedly been having marital disputes with his wife, to whom he has been married for four years. Working as a panchayat secretary, she grew suspicious of her husband’s activities inside the school. Upon learning about the extramarital affair, she installed a hidden camera in the classroom.

Reports claim that she was the one who made the video of her husband public. Meanwhile, the female teacher’s husband has stated that his wife recently filed a dowry harassment case against him. The couple has two children, and he claimed she does not allow him to meet them. The viral video is believed to have been filmed around the winter season, as both teachers can be seen wearing jackets.

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Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Kannauj school teacher scandalUP school hidden camera affairUP teachers suspended classroom videoUP teachers viral videoWife hidden camera classroom

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Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair

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Uttar Pradesh: How A Wife’s Hidden Camera Exposed Her Teacher Husband’s Classroom Affair
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