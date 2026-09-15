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Home > Regionals News > ‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate

‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate

Two women missing for nearly a month were found living together in a rented house in Khoda, after their families traced them using Instagram and Snapchat locations. Both refused to separate and told their families they loved each other.

Two Missing Women Found Living Together In Khoda, Refuse To Separate (Image: AI-generated)
Two Missing Women Found Living Together In Khoda, Refuse To Separate (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 10:08 IST

Two young women from Uttar Pradesh who had been missing from their homes for nearly a month were found living together in a rented house in Khoda on Sunday. When their families tried to take them back separately, both women refused and said they loved each other and could not live without each other. “I’m a girl and I love a girl; we can’t live without each other,” they told their families.

Reportedly, the two women had gone missing on August 12. One of them was married, while the other was her friend from the private company where they both worked in Greater Noida. Their families eventually traced them to Khoda using locations from their Instagram and Snapchat accounts. The discovery led to an emotional confrontation, following which police were called to the rented house.

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Uttar Pradesh families trace missing women through social media

The husband of one woman and the brother of the other had joined the search after realising that both had disappeared on the same day. The husband, originally from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, said he had married a woman living near his village about four years ago. After their marriage, they moved to a colony in Greater Noida, where both worked for a private company in the Ecotech area.

Reports say that the other woman also worked at the same company. According to the husband, his wife became close friends with her about a year ago. He alleged that after this, arguments between the couple became frequent. His wife would often threaten to leave the house. A dispute also took place between them on August 12, after which she left home.

Uttar Pradesh woman’s disappearance leads to joint search

The husband said he searched extensively but could not find his wife and eventually filed a missing person report at the Ecotech police station. Her family members and relatives were also contacted and searched for her, but there was no clue.

Meanwhile, the other woman’s brother went to the same Greater Noida company while looking for his sister. There, he met the husband and they discovered that both women had been missing since August 12. This raised further suspicion and prompted the two Uttar Pradesh families to search for them together.

Uttar Pradesh women refuse to separate after being found

As per reports, the families checked both women’s social media accounts and followed location clues from Instagram and Snapchat. Those clues pointed towards Khoda, prompting the families to travel there on Sunday. They eventually found both women staying together in a rented house.

The families urged them to separate, but the women refused. They told their relatives that they loved each other and could no longer live apart. The families then informed the police, who reached the house and took both women to Khoda police station.

Uttar Pradesh police await written complaint

Even at the police station, both women remained firm about their decision. Discussions between the women and their families continued until late in the evening.

Reportedly, ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said no written complaint had been received so far. He said both women are adults and added that further action would be taken if a complaint is received.

Also Read: Unnao: Bahu Accuses Sasur Of Obscene Acts, Repeated Pressure For Physical Relations And Death Threats, Know Full Story    

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‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate

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‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate
‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate
‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate
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‘We Love Each Other’: Missing Wife Found With Female Friend In Uttar Pradesh After A Month, Refuse To Separate

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