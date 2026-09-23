Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

A man who shot his wife and two priests before taking his three children hostage was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Tuesday, police said. Arvind Singh had returned home around 6 pm and found his wife Babita Singh, 32, performing a religious ritual with priests Mahendra Pathak, 60, and Akhilesh Mishra, 50. A verbal fight followed, after which Arvind allegedly pulled out his licensed firearm and shot his wife and both priests. He then locked himself inside a room with his three children.

Uttar Pradesh standoff ends after seven hours as police storm house

Reportedly, the standoff continued for about seven hours as Arvind refused to surrender and insisted police wait until morning. According to Naveen Arora, ADG of the Varanasi Zone, the situation changed when Arvind opened fire from inside the house, forcing police to enter as a last resort.

“Even after a seven-hour siege, the accused refused to come out and kept insisting we wait until morning…Finally, when he (accused Arvind) opened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort,” Arora told reporters. “We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh police rescue three children from locked room

As per reports, police rescued all three children and rushed them to hospital. One of the boys had suffered a gunshot wound, which police discovered only after entering the premises. The other two girls were traumatised and dehydrated. Arora said Arvind had also been using his elder daughter as a shield.

“Arvind and his son died of their injuries during treatment,” Dr Anil Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, said. Evidence collection and other legal proceedings are underway.

Uttar Pradesh probe points to complaints over aggressive behaviour

According to reports, Police said Arvind’s mother and wife had previously complained about his conduct. SSP Kumar said the investigation so far, based on conversations with villagers, family members and a person who survived the shooting unharmed, indicated that Arvind was “mentally disturbed” and “exhibited aggressive behaviour”.

“His mother and wife had frequently complained about him assaulting family members and engaging in such conduct. Distressed by this situation, his mother and wife had organised a religious ritual. They suspected he was under the influence of an evil spirit and arranged the ceremony in the hope of dispelling it,” Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh ritual turns violent after argument with priests

Arvind objected to the ritual and became furious. When his wife told him he was insulting the priest conducting it, he allegedly became enraged and shot her and the two priests. A local resident said five priests had arrived for the ritual. Three managed to flee, while Mahendra Pathak and Akhilesh Mishra were killed during the argument.

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