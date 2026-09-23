LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

Man kills wife, two priests and shoots son during a seven-hour hostage standoff in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, before dying in a police encounter.

Azamgarh man killed in encounter after 7-hour hostage standoff (Image: X)
Azamgarh man killed in encounter after 7-hour hostage standoff (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 08:44 IST

A man who shot his wife and two priests before taking his three children hostage was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Tuesday, police said. Arvind Singh had returned home around 6 pm and found his wife Babita Singh, 32, performing a religious ritual with priests Mahendra Pathak, 60, and Akhilesh Mishra, 50. A verbal fight followed, after which Arvind allegedly pulled out his licensed firearm and shot his wife and both priests. He then locked himself inside a room with his three children.

Uttar Pradesh standoff ends after seven hours as police storm house

Reportedly, the standoff continued for about seven hours as Arvind refused to surrender and insisted police wait until morning. According to Naveen Arora, ADG of the Varanasi Zone, the situation changed when Arvind opened fire from inside the house, forcing police to enter as a last resort.

You Might Be Interested In

“Even after a seven-hour siege, the accused refused to come out and kept insisting we wait until morning…Finally, when he (accused Arvind) opened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort,” Arora told reporters. “We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh police rescue three children from locked room

As per reports, police rescued all three children and rushed them to hospital. One of the boys had suffered a gunshot wound, which police discovered only after entering the premises. The other two girls were traumatised and dehydrated. Arora said Arvind had also been using his elder daughter as a shield.

“Arvind and his son died of their injuries during treatment,” Dr Anil Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, said. Evidence collection and other legal proceedings are underway.

Uttar Pradesh probe points to complaints over aggressive behaviour

According to reports, Police said Arvind’s mother and wife had previously complained about his conduct. SSP Kumar said the investigation so far, based on conversations with villagers, family members and a person who survived the shooting unharmed, indicated that Arvind was “mentally disturbed” and “exhibited aggressive behaviour”.

“His mother and wife had frequently complained about him assaulting family members and engaging in such conduct. Distressed by this situation, his mother and wife had organised a religious ritual. They suspected he was under the influence of an evil spirit and arranged the ceremony in the hope of dispelling it,” Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh ritual turns violent after argument with priests

Arvind objected to the ritual and became furious. When his wife told him he was insulting the priest conducting it, he allegedly became enraged and shot her and the two priests. A local resident said five priests had arrived for the ritual. Three managed to flee, while Mahendra Pathak and Akhilesh Mishra were killed during the argument.

Also Read: Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff
Tags: azamgarhcrime newshome-hero-pos-2uttar pradeshUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

2 J&K Cops Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Ramban: How Did They Mysteriously Die At Ziarat Morh?

Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed

Attacked With Chilli Powder, Sticks, Sharp Weapons: UP Wrestler Beaten To Death By Group Of Attackers

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

17-Year-Old Celebrated Her Birthday After Visiting Kalkaji Temple, Then 3 Men Turned It Into A Nightmare At Aastha Kunj

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals Why His Marriage Ended In 5 Months, Says “I Somehow Escaped”

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sweat Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series, Batter Spotted Practicing At BCCI COE in Bengaluru

Watch Viral Video: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani At Lalbaugcha Raja After Sunita Ahuja’s Solo Darshan

14-Year-Old Boy Couldn’t Accept Girl’s Rejection, Followed Her With a Knife and Attacked Her Outside UK Shop

Who is Jay Meena? Meet India’s First Soft Tennis Medalist at Asian Games – Check Age, Profile, Career and More

Jyothi Rai Viral MMS: Who Threatened To Leak More Private Videos Of Kannada TV Actress? Here’s The Truth

Prem Chopra Birthday: An Actress Once Slapped This Legendary Villain On Set! Why Did Men Hide Their Wives From Him? 5 Controversial Stories From His Career

IND vs NZ: Injured Rachin Ravindra Misses Out; Adam Milne Returns For Hosts | Check Full Squad

Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff
Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff
Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff
Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff
Uttar Pradesh Man Finds Wife With 2 Pujaris During Puja, Shoots Them, Takes Children Hostage During 7-Hour Standoff

QUICK LINKS