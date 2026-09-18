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Home > Regionals News > Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

Uttar Pradesh girl rescue: A 13-year-old schoolgirl was found tied inside a locked RO plant in Chandauli, with two men arrested.

13-year-old girl rescued from locked RO plant in Chandauli
13-year-old girl rescued from locked RO plant in Chandauli

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 13:57 IST

A 13-year-old Class 9 student was rescued from a locked RO water plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district after her family heard her cries during a search for her, police said on Thursday. The girl had allegedly been kidnapped and held hostage with her hands and feet tied. Reportedly, police arrested the plant operator, Zubair Alam, and another man, Ikram, in connection with the case. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

Uttar Pradesh girl found tied inside locked RO plant

As per reports, the schoolgirl went missing on Wednesday after returning from school and visiting a nearby grocery store. When she failed to return, her family began looking for her. During the search, they heard cries from the RO water plant located between the school and the store.

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The family informed police, following which a team reached the plant, broke open its lock and rescued the girl. “The minor girl was found with her hands and feet tied inside the plant,” police said.

Uttar Pradesh police probe alleged kidnapping over debt dispute

Following the rescue, the girl’s family submitted a written complaint alleging that Zubair Alam, the plant operator, and Ikram had held her hostage.

According to reports, Shahabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Singh said preliminary questioning of the two accused suggested that the matter was linked to a dispute over a debt of Rs 15,000. A case has been registered against them under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Uttar Pradesh accused sent to judicial custody

Reports say that both men have been arrested and sent to jail, police said. Circle Officer Chakia Ajeet Singh Chauhan confirmed that the accused were sent to judicial custody, while the investigation is underway.

The girl was rescued after her family traced her cries to the locked RO plant during their search. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the alleged kidnapping and the individual roles of the two accused.

Also Read: Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs   

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Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident
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Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

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Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

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Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident
Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident
Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident
Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident
Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

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