Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Heated Argument Turns Fatal, Father Dies Trying To Save Son From Oncoming Train

UTTAR PRADESH: A man and his son died after a train hit them near the Gauribazar western railway crossing late Friday night. Police said Shravan Jaiswal, 55, tried to save his son, Rakesh, 24, after Rakesh walked onto the tracks, apparently intending to end his own life. This happened after the two got into a heated argument. Both lived in Udyog Nagar, under the Gauribazar police station. That night, they’d set out to the market on their motorcycle. Witnesses saw them arguing on their way and again near the railway crossing.

Father and Son Killed Near Gauribazar Railway Crossing

Things only got worse from there. Suddenly, with a train approaching from the Gorakhpur side, Rakesh stepped onto the tracks. Shravan rushed after him, desperate to pull his son back. But it was too late. The train struck them both, and neither survived. Witnesses said they died on the spot.

Deoria Train Incident

On hearing the news about the incident, the officer of police Satyendra Kumar Rai, Rudrapur and other police officials hurried to the scene. Police searched the area, picked up required evidence and seized the bodies, police said.

From preliminary investigation, it seems the case is related to a family issue, Rai said. The bodies have been taken for post-mortem, he said.

Railway accidents in India

More than 15,000 people are killed in India by being run down by or falling from trains each year. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show that such incidents make up to about 75% of all railway accidents in the country. The State of Maharashtra and the State of Uttar Pradesh have long been the top two states with the most fatalities related to the use of tracks. About 30% of all track-related deaths are reported in these two states.

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