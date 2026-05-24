Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi & Banda Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Uttar Pradesh is currently in it’s hottest phase as temperature is rising rapidly and there is no solutions for the heatwave as the skies are clear with no clouds and the winds which are dry and with no coolness in it is causing the people who are living in Uttar Pradesh to face severe Dehydration issue and also some are suffering from sun stroke and other issues caused by this high heat and the rise in temperature as the temperature has risen up-to 44°C (Banda) and the lowest temperature is 39°C (Noida) which is still quiet high for the residence of Uttar Pradesh, The IMD has issued Orange and Red alert in the UP region as the heatwave is too much for the people and this condition may last for some more time. As the days are hot in UP but people are also witnessing discomfort during the Night too as the temperature is also very hot at night too. The authorities have issued warnings for people to not go out in the noon time as the temperature is hottest then so the people are advised to either stay at home or if it is too urgent to go out then the residence are advised to carry a umbrella and also to stay hydrated and carry some electrolytes with them. But weather experts have predicted that UPs eastern regions may experience rain in the coming days as the humidity is rising it will cause the formation of clouds and may cause rain. They are already seeing some rain but it is still not enough to give relief from this intense heat.

Uttar Pradesh Live Temperature Update

Uttar Pradesh Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Lucknow 43°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:16 AM 06:47 PM 11:52 PM 10:20 AM Noida 39°C Hot weather with cloudy skies 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Varanasi 42°C Humid weather with heatwave 05:10 AM 06:40 PM 11:46 PM 10:14 AM Banda 44°C Dry hot winds continue 05:18 AM 06:49 PM 11:54 PM 10:22 AM Prayagraj 43°C Hot and uncomfortable weather 05:14 AM 06:44 PM 11:49 PM 10:17 AM Gorakhpur 41°C Humidity levels rise 05:06 AM 06:36 PM 11:42 PM 10:10 AM Kanpur 43°C Heatwave and dry weather 05:17 AM 06:48 PM 11:53 PM 10:21 AM Agra 42°C Hot winds and sunny skies 05:22 AM 06:58 PM 11:57 PM 10:25 AM Meerut 40°C Cloudy skies with humidity 05:23 AM 07:02 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Ghaziabad 39°C Thunderstorm chances possible 05:24 AM 07:04 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Bareilly 41°C Warm and humid weather 05:18 AM 06:51 PM 11:50 PM 10:18 AM Ayodhya 42°C Heatwave conditions continue 05:12 AM 06:42 PM 11:47 PM 10:15 AM Jhansi 44°C Severe daytime heat 05:20 AM 06:52 PM 11:55 PM 10:23 AM Aligarh 41°C Dry weather with hot winds 05:21 AM 06:59 PM 11:58 PM 10:26 AM Mathura 42°C Hot and humid conditions 05:22 AM 07:00 PM 11:59 PM 10:27 AM Moradabad 40°C Cloud movement and humidity rise 05:20 AM 06:54 PM 11:52 PM 10:20 AM Saharanpur 39°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:25 AM 07:06 PM 11:30 PM 10:04 AM Muzaffarnagar 40°C Humid weather with storm chances 05:24 AM 07:04 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM

Why Is Uttar Pradesh Facing Severe Heatwave Conditions?

It has been explained by meteorologists that strong winds blowing from the states of Rajasthan and central India along with clear skies and sun’s intense heat are causing worsening of heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Hot northwesterly winds have started raising the temperature level in several areas including Lucknow, Banda, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Varanasi. Clear skies are enabling the sun’s direct heat to remain intact throughout the day. Therefore, people in these areas are experiencing extreme day temperature conditions due to clear skies, hot northwesterly winds, and intense sun rays, which are collectively contributing towards making weather very tough for residents of affected areas. Weather experts have also informed that due to the lack of moisture content in western districts of UP, the cooling effect has reduced significantly, thus exacerbating heat wave conditions during afternoon periods. On the other hand, eastern Uttar Pradesh is now witnessing rise in humid conditions, making weather warm and uncomfortable in areas such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and adjacent places. In addition to this, isolated thunderstorms, cloud formation, and light showers are likely to take place in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the coming days due to strengthening of pre-monsoon activities in northern India.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

UP Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Lucknow 45°C 43°C Extreme heatwave conditions Severe heatwave continues Slight temperature drop Noida 44°C 39°C Dry and extremely hot Cloudy skies and humidity rise Cooler after cloud activity Varanasi 43°C 42°C Hot and humid weather Heatwave with cloudy skies Humidity increased Banda 46°C 44°C Severe daytime heat Dry hot winds continue Heatwave remains active Prayagraj 44°C 43°C Hot sunny conditions Uncomfortable humid weather Slight weather instability Gorakhpur 42°C 41°C Warm and humid weather Rising humidity levels continue Cloud cover increased Kanpur 45°C 43°C Severe hot winds and dry weather Heatwave conditions continue Slight cooling after cloud movement Agra 44°C 42°C Sunny and scorching heat Hot winds and humidity rise Humidity increased slightly Meerut 42°C 40°C Dry daytime heat Cloudy skies and gusty winds Better cloud activity observed Ghaziabad 43°C 39°C Severe heatwave conditions Thunderstorm chances possible Cooler weather after cloud formation Bareilly 43°C 41°C Hot and humid conditions Warm weather with rising humidity Increased discomfort levels Ayodhya 44°C 42°C Dry and hot weather Heatwave conditions continue Slight temperature reduction Jhansi 46°C 44°C Extremely high daytime heat Severe heatwave and dry winds Heat intensity remains dangerous Aligarh 43°C 41°C Hot sunny weather Dry weather with cloudy skies Cloud cover improved slightly Mathura 44°C 42°C Hot and humid conditions Warm weather with humidity rise Humidity levels increased Moradabad 42°C 40°C Warm weather with clear skies Cloud movement and humidity rise Slight cooling conditions Saharanpur 41°C 39°C Hot daytime weather Gusty winds and cloudy skies Better weather conditions observed Muzaffarnagar 42°C 40°C Dry and sunny conditions Humid weather with storm chances Increased thunderstorm possibility

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Uttar Pradesh?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 24 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Severe heatwave conditions continue 25 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Hot winds remain active 26 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Humidity levels rise 27 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Cloud activity possible 28 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Isolated thunderstorms likely 29 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Rainfall chances increase 30 May 2026 26°C – 39°C Gusty winds possible 31 May 2026 26°C – 39°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 1 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Warm and humid weather 2 June 2026 27°C – 41°C Cloud cover likely 3 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Light rainfall activity possible 4 June 2026 26°C – 39°C Thunderstorm chances increase 5 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Heat intensity may reduce 6 June 2026 25°C – 38°C Rainfall activity continues 7 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Pre-monsoon systems remain active

Meteorologists say that Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience severe heatwaves, rise in humidity levels, cloud formation, gusty winds, and scattered rains in the coming days as the strength of the pre-monsoon weather systems would be increasing in the north Indian states. Weather experts have said that there will be strong dry winds blowing in the western and central parts of Uttar Pradesh, making the maximum temperatures quite high in Lucknow, Banda, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Varanasi. In some areas, the temperature might even cross the mark of 44 degrees Celsius. According to weather experts, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is a possibility that humidity levels would rise gradually due to inflow of moisture in the area. There might be the formation of clouds followed by some rain showers. Isolated rains are also likely to occur along with gusty winds in some districts of the eastern parts of the state, such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and some other adjoining areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh. However, experts also added that these pre-monsoon weather patterns will offer a brief respite to the citizens experiencing extreme weather conditions.

Also read: Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat