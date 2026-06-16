Uttarakhand Shocker: 27-Year-Old Newlywed Delhi Techie Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay During Vacation With Husband; Probe Underway

Uttarakhand: A 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay in Mussoorie while she was on vacation with her husband. The incident came to light on Monday morning after staff and police were alerted. The couple had checked into the property a couple of days earlier as part of a short holiday trip from Delhi. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Body Discovered Inside Homestay Room

According to officials, the woman was found inside the room where she had been staying with her husband. Initial reports suggest the door was locked from the inside when the incident was discovered.

Police said there were early signs at the scene that pointed to an unusual situation, prompting a detailed forensic examination. The body has been sent for postmortem to establish the cause of death.

Husband’s Statement Under Scrutiny

The husband has told police that he had gone out during the night and returned later to find his wife unresponsive. Investigators are now verifying his statement and checking call records, CCTV footage, and movement details from the homestay.

Officials have not ruled out any possibility at this stage and are treating the case as suspicious.

Investigation Focus On Last Hours

Police teams are trying to reconstruct the couple’s movements in the hours leading up to the incident. Staff at the homestay are also being questioned to understand what happened during their stay. Forensic experts are expected to play a key role in determining whether the death was accidental, natural, or linked to foul play.

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