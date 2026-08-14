Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

At least seven workers have died after water and debris suddenly flooded an under-construction Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The workers were trapped inside the tunnel when the incident took place. Several rescued workers were taken to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

Dr Ayush said, “A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; seven of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition.”

Ten workers were admitted to the hospital. One worker, whose condition was described as unstable, was referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar. The rescue operation is still underway as teams continue to search the tunnel and assess the situation inside.

What Happened Inside The THDC Tunnel?

The tunnel was heavily flooded after a sudden inflow of water and debris. Rescue teams faced difficult conditions as the water level continued to rise. NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said the tunnel was already filled with a massive volume of water when the team reached the site.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, “After our team arrived and started the operation, there was a massive volume of water inside the tunnel. The water level has risen significantly since then.”

He added that rescue personnel had recovered four bodies from the water using specialised equipment.

“The rescue operation is still underway and will continue until everyone is retrieved,” Meena said.

How Many Workers Were Inside The Chamoli Tunnel?

THDC Executive Director (Projects) Kumar Sharad said around 20 to 22 workers were inside the tunnel when the accident occurred. NDRF and SDRF teams were immediately deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Several workers were rescued and shifted to the district hospital. Some of the rescued workers were reported to be in serious condition.

The changing conditions inside the tunnel have made the operation difficult. Teams are working to clear the debris and create access to areas where workers may still be trapped.

Machine Loader Gets Stuck During Rescue

Rescue teams also faced a major setback when a machine loader sent inside the tunnel became stuck in the water and was damaged.

THDC Project Head Ajay Verma said teams were now using alternative methods to reach the remaining workers.

“According to the update we have till now, a total of 22 people were working there. Our teams have gone inside to rescue the remaining four to five people, and the machine loader we had sent got stuck in the water and got damaged, so we are sending help for them in another way,” Verma told ANI.

The setback has added to the challenges faced by rescuers as water and debris continue to block parts of the tunnel.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Rescue operations are underway after an accident in an under-construction THDC tunnel in Mayapur. So far, 20 people have been rescued and taken to District Hospital Gopeshwar. 6 people have died, while 13 others are undergoing treatment at the hospital… pic.twitter.com/6WqsCfYQvh — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026

NDRF, SDRF, Army And ITBP Join Rescue Mission

The Chamoli administration has expanded the rescue operation by bringing in additional specialised teams. A team of 20 Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath has joined the operation. The team is equipped with advanced rescue gear. A dog squad has also been deployed.

The NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP and local police are working together to clear debris and locate the remaining workers.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Rescue Operation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the operation from the Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun. Dhami reviewed the rescue effort with senior officials and issued instructions to speed up the operation.

He also interacted with rescued workers through video conferencing and asked about their health. The Chief Minister directed officials to work on a “war footing” and made it clear that rescuing every person trapped inside the tunnel remains the top priority.

Rescue teams continue to work against difficult conditions as efforts remain focused on reaching anyone still trapped inside the THDC tunnel.

आपदा परिचालन केंद्र, देहरादून पहुंचकर मायापुर (पीपलकोटी) स्थित टीएचडीसी की निर्माणाधीन टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की प्रगति की जानकारी ली और अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। टनल में फंसे 22 श्रमिकों में से अब तक 16 श्रमिकों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। शेष… pic.twitter.com/4QZ8I8lHSB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 13, 2026