LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

Seven workers have died after water and debris flooded an under-construction THDC tunnel in Chamoli. Rescue teams are battling rising water and damaged machinery to reach those still trapped.

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 07:48 IST

At least seven workers have died after water and debris suddenly flooded an under-construction Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The workers were trapped inside the tunnel when the incident took place. Several rescued workers were taken to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

Dr Ayush said, “A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; seven of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition.”

You Might Be Interested In

Ten workers were admitted to the hospital. One worker, whose condition was described as unstable, was referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar. The rescue operation is still underway as teams continue to search the tunnel and assess the situation inside.

What Happened Inside The THDC Tunnel?

The tunnel was heavily flooded after a sudden inflow of water and debris. Rescue teams faced difficult conditions as the water level continued to rise. NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said the tunnel was already filled with a massive volume of water when the team reached the site.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, “After our team arrived and started the operation, there was a massive volume of water inside the tunnel. The water level has risen significantly since then.”

He added that rescue personnel had recovered four bodies from the water using specialised equipment.

“The rescue operation is still underway and will continue until everyone is retrieved,” Meena said.

How Many Workers Were Inside The Chamoli Tunnel?

THDC Executive Director (Projects) Kumar Sharad said around 20 to 22 workers were inside the tunnel when the accident occurred. NDRF and SDRF teams were immediately deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Several workers were rescued and shifted to the district hospital. Some of the rescued workers were reported to be in serious condition.

The changing conditions inside the tunnel have made the operation difficult. Teams are working to clear the debris and create access to areas where workers may still be trapped.

Machine Loader Gets Stuck During Rescue

Rescue teams also faced a major setback when a machine loader sent inside the tunnel became stuck in the water and was damaged.

THDC Project Head Ajay Verma said teams were now using alternative methods to reach the remaining workers.

“According to the update we have till now, a total of 22 people were working there. Our teams have gone inside to rescue the remaining four to five people, and the machine loader we had sent got stuck in the water and got damaged, so we are sending help for them in another way,” Verma told ANI.

The setback has added to the challenges faced by rescuers as water and debris continue to block parts of the tunnel.

NDRF, SDRF, Army And ITBP Join Rescue Mission

The Chamoli administration has expanded the rescue operation by bringing in additional specialised teams. A team of 20 Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath has joined the operation. The team is equipped with advanced rescue gear. A dog squad has also been deployed.

The NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP and local police are working together to clear debris and locate the remaining workers.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Rescue Operation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the operation from the Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun. Dhami reviewed the rescue effort with senior officials and issued instructions to speed up the operation.

He also interacted with rescued workers through video conferencing and asked about their health. The Chief Minister directed officials to work on a “war footing” and made it clear that rescuing every person trapped inside the tunnel remains the top priority.

Rescue teams continue to work against difficult conditions as efforts remain focused on reaching anyone still trapped inside the THDC tunnel.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site
Tags: uttarakhand

RELATED News

From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

Andhra Pradesh Woman, Lover Kill Husband Over Affair; Dump Body To Fake Accident

Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

LATEST NEWS

Pooch Ke Toh Dekho: When Gen Alpha Put India’s Biggest Brands On The Spot

Pedro Porro Receives Hero’s Welcome at Tottenham After Spain’s World Cup Triumph

Bangladesh Faces Severe Power Crisis, Appeals To India For Additional Fuel

IND vs SL 1st Test: Check All You Need to Know for India vs Sri Lanka Test – Date, Time, Venue, Squads, TV Channel and Live Stream Details

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site
Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site
Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site
Uttarakhand Tunnel Accident: 7 Workers Dead, Several Injured After Water And Debris Flood THDC Site

QUICK LINKS