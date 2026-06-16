Uttarakhand Viral Video: Nihang Pilgrims Attack Locals With Swords As Clash Turns Violent In Chamoli

UTTARAKHAND VIRAL VIDEO: A small altercation in the Uttarakhand border district of Chamoli turned violent on Tuesday when some Hindu residents allegedly violated the rights of Sikh pilgrims (Nihangs) by allegedly giving them a fight with swords. Several local people sustained serious injuries in the incident. The attack led to panic among residents and shopkeepers, and caused chaos in the marketplace. The witnesses reported that they attempted to stop the incident and to calm the situation.

Clash Between Nihang Pilgrims and Locals in Chamoli Turns Violent

Chamoli Sword Clash Video Goes Viral

When authorities were notified, police and administrative staff, along with high-ranking officials, hurried to the scene. All the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

The local people and traders were angry over the incident and blocked Badrinath National Highway, demanding immediate arrest of the culprit. This protest resulted in severe traffic congestion on the highway, disrupting the flow of vehicles on both sides. The protest caused long lines of vehicles on both sides of the highway, and it was very inconvenient for the people travelling.

What caused the controversy: The initial reports said that the two groups had a heated debate over some sort of trivial matter that escalated into violence.

Badrinath Highway Blocked

The villagers staged a sit-in on the highway, chanting slogans and demanding stringent measures against the accused. Increased security: As a response to the current difficult situation in the region, more police officers have been deployed. The battle was fought in just a few minutes; swords were drawn within moments.

Witnesses say that it was a minor dispute. But the discussion quickly turned sour, and the pilgrims were said to be getting aggressive and drawing out their swords.

The attackers were then said to have indiscriminately attacked residents. The blaze of violence created a frenzy in the market area. The administration has asked the public to keep calm and be restrained. The officials said more details and the exact cause of the incident would be revealed only after a detailed investigation. But they emphasised that no one will be able to infringe the law themselves, they emphasised.

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