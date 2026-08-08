Uttarakhand Woman Makes History With Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

A woman from Uttarakhand has turned a decade of quiet dedication into a place in the record books, after growing her hair to an astonishing 271.50 cm, roughly 8 feet 10 inches. Renu Dhariyal has now been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for having the longest hair on a living woman, with her remarkable mane measured and verified in Haldwani this past April.

Almost As Tall As The World’s Tallest Man

For a sense of just how long that is, Dhariyal’s hair measures almost the same as Robert Wadlow’s height, the tallest man ever recorded at 272 cm. Guinness World Records noted that she has not trimmed her hair even once since 2015, letting it grow freely for close to ten years.

Rooted In Tradition

When asked what inspired her to begin this journey, Dhariyal pointed to Indian cultural traditions, where long hair has historically been linked to beauty and heritage. As the years passed, her hair grew long enough to trail across the floor behind her wherever she walked. Guinness World Records released images of her seated amid the flowing strands, along with other photographs showing her hair spilling over the side of a bed, pictures that drew considerable public attention.

Despite its extraordinary length, Dhariyal’s hair remained thick and glossy, a detail Guinness World Records specifically noted. To manage it day to day, she would often tie it into a long, carefully wound braid.

Breaking A Ukrainian Record Holder’s Title

With this achievement, Dhariyal dethroned Ukraine’s Aliia Nasyrova, who previously held the record with hair measuring 257.33 cm. Dhariyal’s final measurement beat the earlier record by more than 14 cm, a considerable margin in the world of extreme hair growth.

The Discipline Behind The Length

Asked what set her on this path, Dhariyal spoke of Indian cultural traditions, where long hair has traditionally carried associations with beauty and heritage. Over time, her hair reached a length that let it trail across the floor behind her as she moved. Guinness World Records put out photographs of her sitting surrounded by her hair, and others showing it draped over the edge of a bed, images that caught the public’s eye almost immediately.

Life As A Content Creator

Beyond her record-setting hair, Dhariyal has built a modest online following as a content creator, using her platform to share beauty and hair care advice with other women. Her unusual appearance had already made her something of a local curiosity even before the record. Guinness World Records noted that she regularly drew attention whenever she stepped outdoors or posted online, with people struck by just how long her hair had grown.

More Than Just A Record

For Dhariyal, though, the record carries meaning beyond the physical milestone. She told Guinness World Records that she hopes her achievement draws attention to Uttarakhand and her community, while encouraging others to stay consistent in embracing their natural beauty and cultural roots. With nearly nine feet of hair to show for it, Dhariyal has clearly turned patience into something impossible to overlook.

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