A person aged 30 years old in Bengaluru bought a gift pack of chocolates within 20 minutes only to discover a few days after that three out of the six chocolates were two months past their expiry date.

Valentine’s Day Order

Manju Prasad K, a citizen of Hegganahalli Cross in Bengaluru, purchased a Choco Cart Chocolate Gift Pack (Grand) on February 14, 2026, using the Blinkit application. He used the UPI payment method to pay an amount of Rs 479 where Rs 469 was for the goods while Rs 10 was for the handling charges.

This pack of chocolates weighed 223.5 grams and contained six types of chocolates. They were delivered within 20 minutes.

The Taste That Gave It Away

Within the following five days, the man consumed the chocolates. On February 21, the taste had changed, and he decided to check the wrappers of each one.

Three out of six chocolates had expired on December 14, 2025, he discovered. The rest were nearly to their expiry date.

The Complaint and the Reply

He promptly made a complaint to the help desk of Blinkit and supported this with an email on February 28. It replied that complaints should have been filed within seven days from the date of delivery and that it could neither give any refund nor provide a replacement.

Filing in the Consumer Commission

Prasad went to the Bangalore Urban IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on March 23 seeking a refund of Rs 479, Rs 25 lakh in compensation and Rs 15,000 for legal and travel expenses.

Arguments Made by Blinkit

It claimed that there was a return policy on the product page, allowing for replacements only within 72 hours of delivery and the complainant’s complaint was late. Secondly, eating the chocolate over five days gave them no opportunity to inspect the product.

They further argued that the expiry dates on individual wrappers did not prove that the whole pack was expired or unfit to eat. Pointing to the lack of medical records, prescriptions or bills, they said no injury was shown, and asked the commission to dismiss the complaint with exemplary costs.

What The Commission Found

The commission also pointed out that both seven-day and 72 hours limits had been raised by the companies, finding these contradictory. The commission further observed that the box was delivered around 11.45 pm, thus it was impossible for the complainant to finish eating all six different types that very day. The February 21 complaint was therefore lodged within seven days from the date of delivery.

It also found that the original wrappers had come after it. The companies did not deny the supply of expired chocolates, but only objected to the delay in making the complaints.

“A Seller Should Not Keep Expired Things”

The commission observed that the question did not arise regarding only a replacement or a refund, as the seller should not have any expired products in his store. Packing good and expired chocolates together in one gift box was highly condemnable.

It agreed that there could be such cases at Christmas and Valentine times, when the purchasers may not bother about expiry dates. The counsel for Blinkit did not oppose this contention.

The commission called it a matter of public health. Many people in cities like Bengaluru depend on online platforms, it said, and taking advantage of their trust was unfair.

The Order

The bench, made up of president Vijaykumar M Pawale, member Chandrashekar S Noola and lady member K Anita Shivakumar, partly allowed the complaint on November 6. The order was written by K Anita Shivakumar.

The commission held both companies guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It directed them jointly to:

refund Rs 479

pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for mental agony and hardship

pay punitive damages of Rs 40,000 under Section 39(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to be paid into the Consumer Welfare Fund.

The Rs 25 lakh he had claimed was not granted, since the complaint was only partly allowed.

What Happens Next?

Will Blinkit and Blink Commerce pay, or will they appeal to the State Commission? Will other customers who received near expiry items come forward? And will quick commerce platforms tighten checks on what goes into gift packs ahead of festive seasons? The companies have not responded in the details available.

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