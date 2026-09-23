Vande Bharat Fire Triggers Panic Among Passengers In Andhra Pradesh; What Caused The Deadly Blaze?

A fire was reportedly noticed inside the C4 coach of a Vande Bharat Express parked at Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, triggering panic among passengers and railway staff. Heavy smoke was reportedly seen emerging from the coach, following which passengers moved out of the train as railway officials responded to the situation.

Heavy Smoke Seen Emerging From Vande Bharat C4 Coach

According to preliminary information, smoke was noticed coming from the C4 coach while the Vande Bharat Express was stationed at the railway station. The incident reportedly caused concern among passengers, with several people stepping out of the coach after noticing the smoke. Railway personnel and other staff immediately reached the spot and took steps to respond to the incident.

Railway Staff Respond to Incident

The reported fire prompted an immediate response from railway authorities. Officials are assessing the situation and checking the affected coach to determine how the incident occurred. The train was reportedly parked at the station when the smoke was noticed, which allowed railway staff to respond quickly.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Confirmed

The exact cause of the reported fire remains unclear. A possible electrical short circuit or another technical issue is being examined, but officials have yet to establish the cause. The extent of damage to the C4 coach is also yet to be officially confirmed.

No Official Confirmation on Injuries

There is currently no official confirmation regarding injuries in the incident. Further details are awaited from railway authorities regarding the number of passengers present, the extent of the fire and any damage caused to the train. The incident comes amid heightened attention to safety measures involving passenger trains, particularly high-speed services such as the Vande Bharat Express. Further updates are expected once railway officials complete their assessment.

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