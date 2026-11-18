They only wanted to assist their relatives with their luggage. However, soon after the doors were closed, the train started moving with 13 people who did not have tickets and were not supposed to be there.

A Too Good Send Off

On November 15, people from different parts of Kanpur came to Kanpur Central railway station to see off their relatives. They were travelling in the Varanasi New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, whose number was 22415.

It was planned for them to help with the luggage and send them off quickly.

Only Four Minutes Available

As per the report, the train reached Kanpur Central at 9:26 am and was supposed to leave at 9:30 am. So, they had just four minutes left.

They had entered the coaches without any journey tickets or platform tickets. It seems that they were planning to leave the train in those four minutes.

Doors Closed, Train Started Moving

Once they helped their relatives board, they did not leave the coaches. And then, the doors of the Vande Bharat train automatically closed.

The report says they realised the train was about to leave and tried to get off. Some even tried to pull the emergency chain after the train started moving. The train did not stop and headed for its next scheduled halt, Etawah, about 150 km from Kanpur.

Twelve Adults And One Child

Indian Express reports that the group had 12 adults and one child. That made 13 people on a high speed train without valid tickets.

The Call To Tundla Control

Train staff informed railway authorities about the passengers who had no valid tickets. The matter was reported to the Tundla Control Room. The control room directed the train to make an unscheduled halt at Etawah Junction.

Hauled Off At Etawah

At Etawah, railway officials and the Railway Protection Force took the group off the train and brought them to the RPF post.

The Bill Arrives

RPF Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh said each of the passengers was charged Rs 3,000 because they had no platform tickets and had created a commotion. The total collected from the 12 people was Rs 36,000. They were allowed to leave after paying and were warned against repeating the incident.

Overall, the report says railway authorities recovered Rs 36,140 in fare and penalties.

What The Railways Wants Visitors To Know

It is important that people accompanying the passengers should not board the train without proper tickets for their journey. People visiting the station should have platform tickets. Platform tickets give permission to enter specific areas of the station but do not allow travel.

In Vande Bharat Express, there is an automated door closing system. After the doors are closed and the train starts its journey, people without any journey tickets would be considered unauthorised passengers and fined the required amount of money.

What is Next?

Would the railways tighten the security at the stations like Kanpur Central to prevent visitors from boarding? Would the announcement regarding door closing be made louder and clearer? And how did they return to Kanpur from Etawah? The news report fails to mention this.

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