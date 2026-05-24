Varanasi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Guards And Bouncers At Namo Ghat; 4 Detained For Questioning

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old boy allegedly died after being severely beaten by security guards and bouncers at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, sparking outrage. The boy, who had come to the tourist hub with his friends, was reportedly assaulted after a fight broke out at the ghat. Authorities have arrested four individuals and are investigating the incident. Police said the 17-year-old victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district was at the ghat last Sunday with his friends. During the weekend festivities, an altercation allegedly broke out between the group of youngsters and the guards at the ghat.

According to reports, the boy was attacked by several guards and bouncers. Despite being rushed for treatment, he could not be saved.

Four Security Guards Arrested

Special Assistant, Criminal Investigation Department, Veerendra Kumar Singh, said four private security guards had been arrested for questioning. Police are collecting witness testimonies, recording statements, and examining CCTV footage from the area to determine what exactly happened.

After the investigation is completed, Singh said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Family Claims Brutal Beating

The victim’s family alleges that the guards and bouncers used excessive force during the confrontation. Relatives said the teenager was beaten by several security personnel and suffered fatal injuries.

The allegations have angered local residents, who are demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for the boy’s death.

Police have now launched a probe into the case, with investigators examining evidence such as CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to understand exactly what happened at the ghat and whether charges should be filed against the accused. Authorities are also investigating the private security agency that deployed the guards at the ghat.

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