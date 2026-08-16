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Home > Regionals News > Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?

Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?

Two security screening personnel were injured at Varanasi Airport after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged during mandatory security checks.

Accidental gunshot at Varanasi Airport injures two security personnel during screening of a declared weapon. (Source:ANI)
Accidental gunshot at Varanasi Airport injures two security personnel during screening of a declared weapon. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 18:52 IST

Two airport security screening personnel were injured after a licensed pistol accidentally discharged during mandatory weapons screening at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai from Azamgarh, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. According to officials, Rai had declared the weapon before travelling. The firearm, a 7.62 mm pistol, was being inspected along with 21 live cartridges when a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile reportedly ricocheted and injured two screening personnel, identified as Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari.

How Did the Pistol Fire During Screening?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the passenger was taken to the designated screening area to complete the required security formalities. During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally fired. The bullet reportedly ricocheted and struck two AAICLAS screening personnel. Both injured staff members were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical treatment. Senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pindra), reached the airport after receiving information about the incident. Police inspected the scene and began collecting evidence. According to police officer Neetu Kadyan, appropriate legal action is being taken in connection with the incident.

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Passenger Was Travelling to Mumbai With Wife

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on August 16, 2026, while Rai and his wife were preparing to board Air India Express flight IX-1810 to Mumbai. The passenger had declared the weapon, and it was being checked as part of the airport’s mandatory security procedure. Investigators are now examining how the firearm discharged during the inspection and whether all prescribed safety procedures were followed. The two injured screeners were shifted to hospital for treatment, while authorities continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidental firing.

Are Firearms Allowed on Flights in India?

Yes, licensed firearms can be transported on certain flights in India, but they cannot be carried in the aircraft cabin. Air India Express’ current policy allows a bonafide passenger to carry one licensed revolver, pistol or shotgun and permitted ammunition in checked baggage, subject to applicable rules, prior declaration and verification of the required documents. Passengers must declare the firearm and ammunition, produce a valid firearms licence or relevant authorisation, and ensure the firearm is unloaded and packed separately from the ammunition. Air India Express also states that firearms and ammunition must be securely packed to prevent them from becoming a source of danger. However, firearms and ammunition are prohibited in cabin baggage or on a passenger’s person. Air India Express says violations can lead to seizure of the weapon and legal action under applicable law. The Varanasi incident highlights the risks involved in handling firearms even when they are legally licensed and properly declared for air travel.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

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Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?
Tags: gun fires at Varanasi AirportLal Bahadur Shastri Airport newspassenger pistol discharge airportVaranasi Airport accidental firingVaranasi airport security injury

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Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?
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