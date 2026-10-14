Video: Fearless Woman Locks Leopard Inside Her House After It Walks Into Home In Nainital, Forest Team Rescues Big Cat- A Thrilling Story

At about 3 am on Sunday, in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, a woman who lives alone sensed some movement in her house. It was not a person. In the next room, lying down as if it belonged there, was a leopard.

Who Was There, And What She Did

The woman is Jayanti Devi, a physically disabled resident of Talli Seti village in Betalghat block. She was alone at home when the leopard entered, according to the reports. Once she realised what was lying in the adjacent room, she was frightened, but she did not freeze. She closed the door, shutting the animal in, and shouted to alert her neighbours.

In Betalghat’s Talli Sethi village in Nainital, Jayanti Devi locked a leopard inside her house. Bravery or luck? When a leopard walked into a house in Talli Sethi, Jayanti Devi didn’t run away screaming. She shut the door and locked it inside. The forest team then tranquilised and rescued the leopard. This video shows the moment it was brought out. — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 12, 2026

The Village Wakes

Panic spread through the village as neighbours gathered. The reports say the leopard stayed in the room, and there is no mention of anyone being hurt.

The Forest Team Arrives

The forest department was informed in the morning. A team reached the spot, tranquilised the leopard and rescued it safely, according to the reports. Villagers were relieved, although the incident has left the whole area uneasy.

What Villagers Are Saying?

Residents are praising Jayanti Devi for her courage and presence of mind. They also say that the growing movement of wild animals in the area is increasing the danger. They have asked the forest department to increase regular patrols in the village and take concrete steps to protect people.

The Larger Picture

The incident reflects a wider issue in Uttarakhand’s hill districts, where leopards and other wild animals are increasingly seen near homes and settlements, and human-wildlife conflict is on the rise, according to the report.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say where the leopard was taken after the rescue or whether it will be released back into the forest. They do not say the animal’s age or sex, whether it was injured, or how it got into the house. The woman’s age is not given. Nor is there any word on whether the forest department has announced additional patrols.

What Happens Next

The forest department will have to decide what to do with the rescued leopard, which could be released in a distant forest or kept under observation. The villagers’ demand for patrols will test how quickly the department responds. For Talli Seti, where a leopard lay down in a bedroom, the question that remains is how to keep wild animals and people at a safe distance, a question many hill villages are asking.

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