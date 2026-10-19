Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

Viral Monkey Video Triggers Anger Over Cruel Treatment
🐒 बेजुबान बंदरों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार क्यों? ➡️ बंदरों के दोनों हाथ पीछे बांधकर ले जाने का वीडियो सामने आया है। ➡️ आरोप है कि इन बंदरों ने इलाके में लोगों को परेशान कर रखा था। ➡️ लेकिन किसी भी समस्या का समाधान क्रूरता या अमानवीय व्यवहार नहीं हो सकता। ➡️ इंसान हों या वन्यजीव—प्रकृति में हर जीव के प्रति संवेदनशीलता और जिम्मेदारी जरूरी है। ➡️ वन्यजीवों से जुड़ी समस्या का समाधान कानून के दायरे में और मानवीय तरीके से होना चाहिए। 🐒🙏 #AnimalCruelty #Monkey #Wildlife #AnimalRights #SaveAnimals #Nature
— NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 19, 2026
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Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.