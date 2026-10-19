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Home > Regionals News > Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

A disturbing video showing monkeys being led away with their hands tied behind their backs has triggered online outrage, with users demanding action and raising questions about humane wildlife management.

Monkeys with hands tied behind their backs, sparks outrage over cruel treatment (Photo: X)
Monkeys with hands tied behind their backs, sparks outrage over cruel treatment (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 23:06 IST

A disturbing video showing monkeys being led away with their hands tightly tied behind their backs has sparked outrage on social media, with users questioning the treatment of the animals and demanding action against those responsible. The footage has triggered a debate over the growing conflict between humans and urban wildlife. According to allegations accompanying the viral video, the monkeys were restrained because they had allegedly been creating a nuisance in a residential neighbourhood. 
 
However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities of those involved have not been established in the information available.

Viral Monkey Video Triggers Anger Over Cruel Treatment

As the video circulated online, several social media users condemned the way the animals were restrained. The footage raised concerns about whether the monkeys were subjected to unnecessary suffering while being captured or moved.
 
Many users also called on animal welfare organisations, including PETA India, to intervene and seek action against those allegedly responsible. Some demanded strict punishment, arguing that complaints about animals causing trouble cannot justify cruel treatment.



Why Urban Monkey Menace Often Leads To Conflict

Monkeys entering residential areas can create challenges for residents, including property damage, food theft and potential safety risks. Such encounters can lead to tensions, particularly in neighbourhoods where human settlements overlap with wildlife habitats.
 
However, the viral footage has brought renewed attention to the question of how these situations should be handled without compromising animal welfare.

Animal Welfare Concerns Put Humane Rescue In Focus

Animal welfare groups have always emphasised the significance of dealing with wildlife animals through proper authorities rather than having people deal with it themselves. Such a situation can be handled by wildlife rescuers and forest department authorities, who can make decisions about capturing and relocating these animals when they are legally allowed to do so. At times, sterilisation may also be one of the methods used as part of wildlife control.

Calls For Action Grow As Questions Remain

This case has raised many calls for action and raised issues that require answers. The video has attracted many reactions towards the accusations that have been made along with the video. However, more questions need to be answered, as it is still uncertain whether any law was broken or not.
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Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible
Tags: animal cruelty videoanimal welfarehome-hero-pos-3monkey crueltymonkey menacemonkey viral videomonkeys with hands tiedpeta indiaviral animal video

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Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

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Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible
Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible
Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible
Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible
Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

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